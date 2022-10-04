Grupo Antolin unveils its innovative Smart Sliding Floor Console to offer a comfortable space in the vehicle

In the continuous pursuing to embrace the future through the Innovation, Grupo Antolin, global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, presents a new Smart Sliding Floor Console concept designed for specific needs but useful for all passengers.

Electric vehicles turn the interior into a diaphanous space which allows new layouts and the arrangement of movable and adjustable components to erase physical barriers inside the car.

The power-slide center console concept moves softly back and forth taking advantage of the even floor; therefore, it can be operated safely by front and rear passengers in both senses of travel and at any level of autonomous driving.

The Smart Sliding Floor Console is another example of Grupo Antolin’s ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the most advanced, sustainable, and innovative technologies and solutions on the market. The new concept offers ready-to-market solutions combined with looking-forward technologies.

It has a bold design with a clear single objective: to offer a comfortable space to enjoy the time while travelling.

Comfort On Board

Enjoying cold or hot beverages, everywhere, all the time, is possible thanks to the double smart cupholders (to accommodate drinks and to heat or cool them) placed in the front area and the hot water dispenser at the rear.

This concept also features several HMI solutions that improve in-vehicle comfort and convenience, while at the same time provide personalized experiences: the main infotainment display introduces a holographic assistant that can be controlled by voice commands or by a kinematic and nomad knob that can set even with the surface. A secondary rear screen by projector has been also integrated. Both displays make information processing and monitoring simple, intuitive, and dependable.

But what happens if none of the previous displays is accessible when the front seat has swiveled till the conversation mode? No problem, the own personal device can be synced and become a third infotainment display, or the passenger can just relax, take the fully integrated removable table on the side of the console with easy cleaning surface, attach it on the rear slot and employ it.

Hidden-Til-Lit solutions with a user-friendly approach

Functions light up to be used when they are needed or to communicate with the passengers. A light, activated through a capacitive detection, enlightens the front lower part of the console for an easy access to the wireless charger, multilocation and multidevice, on a flexible wood surface that shows a backlit charging indicator. The dynamic light behind the upper aluminum décor changes its color to adapt to the driving modes or to provide guidelines of the vehicle status, furthermore it follows the movement of the floor console when it slides.

Plenty of flexible storage space

The most demanding aspects of a floor console are those ones related to the space: storage capabilities and organization compartments.

Flexible and stylish storages can be found all around this concept. The soft armrest can be moved forward or backward independently from the console and has top lid that reveals an accessible box for your electronic devices or any other small belongings. The rest of storage areas are distributed ergonomically (purse space, rear drawer cabinet, paper bin…) and help to free up space elsewhere in the vehicle.

More than a traditional floor console

Antolin presents a multiskilled floor console with several features that work well aesthetically and functionally.

In terms of a clean and purified interior, the air purifying system comprises air grid with function light. It can also find an essence diffuser and a closed compartment for safe & easy object disinfection by ozone.

When it comes to grant the desired surface finishing, the chosen of the correct materials is a must. Based on the constant dialectic relationship between sustainability and technology the company look for new materials that meet automotive industry standards. From bamboo fabric on the padded lid of the armrest, to the monocomponent and black cork parts of the sides of the console.