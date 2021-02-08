Grupo Antolin and Net4Things sign strategic agreement to develop connected car

Grupo Antolin and Net4Things, specializing in mobility and data-driven services, have just signed a strategic agreement to develop the connected car. Connectivity is one of the elements that will radically transform the car’s interior by allowing occupants to connect with and exchange data with the vehicle, its surroundings, and other cars. As part of its strategy to lead innovation in mobility from the car’s interior, Grupo Antolin wants to explore the potential of new solutions and business opportunities for connectivity and driver services based on data analysis, thanks to the Global Mobility Platform developed by Net4Things.

Increased connectivity, the emergence of new monitoring technologies inside the vehicle, the use of data to offer a better travel experience, and the need for society to be increasingly connected are some of the factors that have sparked the interest of both companies to combine their technology and knowledge to create innovative solutions for the connected car. A recent study by Market Data Forecast reveals that the European connected car market alone expects to reach 28.69 billion euros by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7%, from 2020 to 2025.

Smart vehicles

“The connectivity and enormous amount of data generated by vehicles open up a world of possibilities in terms of safety, new services for the passenger, and improvements to the travel experience. At Grupo Antolin, as one of the leading specialists in vehicle interiors, we want to analyze the full potential of this connectivity to see what new solutions we can offer to car manufacturers”, says Ernesto Antolin, Chairman of Grupo Antolin. Analyzing the future and business opportunities of the connected vehicle will allow Grupo Antolin to reinforce its strategy, focused on developing an intelligent and technologically advanced interior. This interior interacts with passengers through state-of-the-art technologies such as dynamic lighting, monitoring systems, or smart touch surfaces.

This agreement with one of the industry leaders represents a big step forward for Net4Things in its approach to car manufacturers. The joint value proposition will benefit from all the experience acquired through connecting vehicles and building data-based, aftermarket services for drivers, where Net4Things has already connected more than 200,000 vehicles.

Monica de Oriol, president of Net4Things, says, “We are very excited about this agreement, since it will allow us to participate in a moment of transformation in the automotive industry, where connected car services and data analytics are fundamental protagonists in the driver’s experience”.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin