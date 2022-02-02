Grupo Antolin and ennomotive launch a new technological challenge as part of the open innovation program ANTOLIN i.JUMP

Grupo Antolin, global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, launches a new technological challenge jointly with ennomotive as part of its open innovation program ANTOLIN i.JUMP

Grupo Antolin, global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, launches a new technological challenge jointly with ennomotive as part of its open innovation program ANTOLIN i.JUMP. With this program, Grupo Antolin seeks to develop innovative solutions to lead the transformation of the automotive industry, led by the electric and connected vehicle, and process digitation.

Through the open innovation platform created by ennomotive, a leading company specialized in solving technology challenges, Antolin has already completed six challenges in the last two years, where over three hundred engineering and professionals from all over the world submitted a solution. The 111 proposals allowed the company to access solutions and ideas that enrich its technological challenges and support future Grupo Antolin innovations.

This new challenge aims to design and validate a computer vision system for the detection of defects in leather used in interior trims for premium car, thus controlling the final quality. This way, an improvement in quality-cost can be achieved, as well as the automation of a process that, at present, it is done almost manually. This innovative process must be able to learn and improve its own efficiency.

This online competition is open to professionals, computer vision companies, universities or tech centers that develop algorithms.

The winner of this challenge will carry out a pilot test funded by Grupo Antolin to see the actual result of his solution. The company will select those solutions that are deemed more viable, robust, and easy to implement within its manufacturing process.

Those interested in participating in this challenge will need to sign up on www.ennomotive.com and send their proposal before March 29th, 2022.

ANTOLIN i.JUMP is an open innovation initiative to collaborate with the entrepreneurial world to strengthen and accelerate R&D and innovation, as well as the technological development of the company. Grupo Antolin wants to create an open ecosystem for idea and knowledge exchange in which both engineers and physicists, and other STEM profiles, such as start-ups, SME’s, tech centers, and universities from all over the world may participate.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin