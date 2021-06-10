GreenMile selects TomTom to power last mile and routing technology

TomTom Maps APIs to enhance GreenMile’s vehicle tracking and route optimization platform

TomTom, the location technology specialist, and GreenMile, a logistics software company specializing in last mile transportation, announced a new multiyear agreement. TomTom Maps APIs will be integrated into GreenMile’s solutions, enhancing its customers’ vehicle monitoring and real-time route planning.

TomTom’s Routing API will enable GreenMile’s customers to find optimal routes for their fleets based on real-time traffic conditions, tolls, vehicle restrictions and other variables. Combined with TomTom’s Search API, clients will have the ability to recreate routes driven to better understand driver behavior and compliance, such as obeying speed limits.

“TomTom is the obvious choice for fleet management software providers because of our reliable APIs, which include advanced logistics data and extensive traffic information,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “We are delighted that GreenMile is one of the latest companies in this industry to select TomTom as their location technology supplier.”

“We chose TomTom because of their highly accurate routing, ETAs and expertise with last mile deliveries,” said Ronald Barcellos, CEO, at GreenMile. “TomTom has great quality maps, and their APIs will enable us to give our customers better solutions so they can achieve maximum efficiency in route planning, monitoring and make informed decisions with real-time data.”

SOURCE: TomTom