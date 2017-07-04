Home > News Releases > GM Canada continues its momentum in the first half of 2017

GM Canada continues its momentum in the first half of 2017

July 4, 2017

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 27,151 vehicles in June, an increase of 4.2 per cent year-over-year – the company’s best June since 2011.

“The first half of the year has been filled with bests, and that momentum continued through June,” said John Roth, vice-president, sales, service and marketing for GM Canada. Roth added, “Working with our dealers, customers are responding to our dynamic portfolio of cars, trucks and cross-overs and driving month after month sales growth across our brands.”

Q2 Results

Retail Sales +18.4 per cent Year over Year
Total Sales +18.1 per cent Year over Year
Brand Highlights:

June 2017:

Chevrolet

BEST Retail and Total CYTD since 2008
Buick

BEST Retail CYTD since 2003
GMC

BEST Retail and Total CYTD EVER
Cadillac

BEST Retail CYTD EVER
BEST Total CYTD since 1979

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017