GM Canada continues its momentum in the first half of 2017

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 27,151 vehicles in June, an increase of 4.2 per cent year-over-year – the company’s best June since 2011.

“The first half of the year has been filled with bests, and that momentum continued through June,” said John Roth, vice-president, sales, service and marketing for GM Canada. Roth added, “Working with our dealers, customers are responding to our dynamic portfolio of cars, trucks and cross-overs and driving month after month sales growth across our brands.”

Q2 Results

Retail Sales +18.4 per cent Year over Year

Total Sales +18.1 per cent Year over Year

Brand Highlights:

June 2017:

Chevrolet

BEST Retail and Total CYTD since 2008

Buick

BEST Retail CYTD since 2003

GMC

BEST Retail and Total CYTD EVER

Cadillac

BEST Retail CYTD EVER

BEST Total CYTD since 1979

