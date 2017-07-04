GM Canada continues its momentum in the first half of 2017

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered 27,151 vehicles in June, an increase of 4.2 per cent year-over-year – the company’s best June since 2011.
“The first half of the year has been filled with bests, and that momentum continued through June,” said John Roth, vice-president, sales, service and marketing for GM Canada. Roth added, “Working with our dealers, customers are responding to our dynamic portfolio of cars, trucks and cross-overs and driving month after month sales growth across our brands.”
Q2 Results
Retail Sales +18.4 per cent Year over Year
Total Sales +18.1 per cent Year over Year
Brand Highlights:
June 2017:
Chevrolet
BEST Retail and Total CYTD since 2008
Buick
BEST Retail CYTD since 2003
GMC
BEST Retail and Total CYTD EVER
Cadillac
BEST Retail CYTD EVER
BEST Total CYTD since 1979