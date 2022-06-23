Global NCAP: Kia Carens rated 3 stars and Mahindra achieves ‘Safer Choice’ Award for XUV 700

Global NCAP launches the last set of results for the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under its current test protocols, with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies

Global NCAP launches the last set of results for the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under its current test protocols, with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. As from next month the assessment protocols will be updated to include side impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection requirements.

The Kia Carens scored 3 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection and after a previous five star rating the Mahindra XUV 700 has now achieved a ‘Safer Choice’ Award.

The made in India Carens was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two frontal airbags, two side body airbags and two side head protection airbags. ESC is also a standard fit in this spec. The Carens was also side impact tested and fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement.

During the assessment the Carens demonstrated an unstable structure, marginal protection to the driver’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s feet. Global NCAP noted that the model is still sold with a lap belt in the rear central seating position instead of a three point seatbelt.

Mahindra has achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award this time for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance (*).

In November 2021 the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Mahindra voluntarily submitted the XUV 700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“Global NCAP welcomes Kia’s decision to make six airbags a standard fit in the Carens ahead of a regulatory requirement. However, we expected a better performance from this model. It remains a cause for concern that global car brands such as Kia, that normally achieve 5 star ratings in other markets, are still not reaching this level in India.

“Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award and for the wider inclusion of ADAS technologies.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award.

“The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP