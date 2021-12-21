Genesis launches the virtual studio: a studio experience from the comfort of your living room

Genesis Motor Europe has revealed the all-new Genesis Virtual Studio, a premium online portal enabling customers to contact a Genesis product expert via video call

Genesis Motor Europe has revealed the all-new Genesis Virtual Studio, a premium online portal enabling customers to contact a Genesis product expert via video call.

The Virtual Studio features an impressive line-up of the Korean luxury brand’s vehicles and represents a convenient alternative for customers who wish to discover Genesis from the comfort of their own home.

Customers who visit the Virtual Studio can experience a 360° interactive tour with a trained Genesis brand and product expert, during which they can request a demonstration of any of the vehicle’s numerous features or ask the advisor any questions they may have about driving or owning a Genesis. The virtual studio will assist with arranging a test drive and a follow up appointment with a Genesis Personal Assistant for a tailored quote should visitors wish to make a purchase. The Genesis Virtual Studio embodies the Genesis brand promise – we come to you – extending the personalised service beyond the Genesis Studios, in London, Munich or Zurich, offering a new layer of convenience for customers.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented: “The launch of the Genesis Virtual Studio is a significant milestone in strengthening our customer journey by providing people with a convenient and high-quality service.

“The offering respects our customers’ time by providing them with a remote yet personal walkthrough the brand and its impressive range of vehicles offering unrivalled accessibility and ease for our European customers”.

The launch follows the opening of the UK’s first Genesis Studio located in Westfield, London, with more studios to follow. The flagship GV80 SUV and G80 saloon, as well as the GV70 and G70 models are now available to order in Studios or online, alongside the recently announced G70 Shooting Brake, a car designed with Europe in mind.

Earlier this year, Genesis announced ‘Genesis Flexibility’, a no-commitment subscription plan which includes all scheduled servicing, the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan and a dedicated Genesis Personal Assistant to make ownership easy.

SOURCE: Genesis