Front-row seats at global premiere of all-electric Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar will livestream the global premiere of its first electric vehicle (EV), the I-PACE, at 18:00 GMT on 1 March.

Thousands of prospective customers have already pressed the ‘I want one’ button to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV, and Jaguar is responding by throwing the doors to its live-reveal wide open by hosting an online broadcast on its social channels.

Full pricing and specifications will be announced and order books opened for full configurations immediately following the reveal.

The I-PACE is Jaguar’s newest member of the PACE family and is the EV drivers have been waiting for, delivering sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat SUV practicality.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “Since revealing the I-PACE Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-PACE is not only a pioneer within our business, it promises to revolutionise the industry. Never before have I been so excited for a launch – the world is watching with great anticipation and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”

The I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 per cent in 85 minutes* and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.

With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, Jaguar’s design and engineering teams have created a world-class all-electric SUV.

The official public debut of I-PACE will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.

WATCH THE I-PACE LIVE REVEAL HERE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpyh-4q661g

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Jaguar/videos/10155144281400880/

Direct URL: https://assets-iframe.ggwebcast.com/jaguar/ipace/01/

iFrame codes (includes standard and responsive iframes): https://assets-iframe.ggwebcast.com/jaguar/ipace/01/example/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.