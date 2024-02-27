Ford is top automaker in Lead the Charge annual supply chain report

Ford is the top global automaker in Lead the Charge Coalition’s annual Leaderboard report, which evaluates the efforts of major automakers to ensure their supply chains are equitable and sustainable

Ford is the top global automaker in Lead the Charge Coalition’s annual Leaderboard report, which evaluates the efforts of major automakers to ensure their supply chains are equitable and sustainable. Moving up from No. 2 total overall ranking last year, Ford scores improved across the board, demonstrating the impact of the company’s continued strong investment toward a sustainable and responsible global supply chain.

In this year’s report, Ford gained the No. 1 overall ranking, and was top scorer in several categories outlined within the Lead the Charge report, specifically around human rights.

“As we continue to advance our commitment to a carbon neutral future, our global supply chain is a critical part of the equation, and working with credible third parties helps us drive continuous improvement globally,” said Bob Holycross, Vice President, Chief Sustainability, Environment and Safety Officer, Ford Motor Company. “We’re honored to be recognized by Lead the Charge Coalition as the top global automaker for our efforts to build a supply chain that is good for people and the planet, reflecting Ford’s purpose to help build a better world.”

The Lead the Charge Leaderboard press release can be found here.

Leaderboard scores are based on publicly available official reporting as well as third party auditing and certification, showcasing the importance of transparency in supply chain management.

The Road to Better is Ford’s commitment to building a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable transportation future, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. To read the full report, and to learn more about The Road to Better, visit sustainability.ford.com.

