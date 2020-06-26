First European Polestar 2 customer vehicles arrive in Zeebrugge port

The first shipment of Polestar 2 customer vehicles has arrived in Europe. The Belgian transport hub in Zeebrugge received the shipment which is awaited in anticipation by thousands of new Polestar owners in Sweden and Norway. Handovers are scheduled for August.

Vehicles for customers in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK are following closely behind as delivery ramps up to meet customer demand. Deliveries to customers in Switzerland will take place later in 2020.

“This is a big moment,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We are one step closer to getting Polestar 2 to our first customers in Europe. The arrival of this first shipment is proof of just how committed we are to our customers and how our operations are working at high efficiency around the world. ”

Despite being digital-first, the brand is also looking to change the face of automotive retail, rolling out physical Polestar Spaces across launch markets this summer. Staffed by non-commissioned Polestar Specialists, Spaces will be where customers can test drive Polestar 2. Test drives can be booked online or in person, and may also be conducted from home or at a number of test drive events to be held in the future .

“At last, the public will be able to experience just how fantastic Polestar 2 is to drive,” continues Thomas Ingenlath. “Once you’ve tried the progressive electric driving experience, there is no going back.”

The vehicles that have just landed in Zeebrugge will be transported by road to a central hub in Belgium for a final preparation process and check procedure before heading onwards to their destination markets.

SOURCE: Polestar