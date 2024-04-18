First electric buses to Tallinn delivered by Solaris

Solaris Bus & Coach has just delivered 15 Solaris Urbino electric buses to the largest Estonian public transport operator, Aktsiaselts Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), which provides transport services in the capital of Estonia

Solaris Bus & Coach has just delivered 15 Solaris Urbino electric buses to the largest Estonian public transport operator, Aktsiaselts Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), which provides transport services in the capital of Estonia. The contract value, including the delivery of buses and charging infrastructure, exceeded 10 million EUR.

A few months ago, the representatives of the Tallinn authorities and the TLT transport company signed a contract with Solaris for the supply of fifteen Solaris electric buses. The delivered models are the Solaris Urbino 12 electric. The electric buses can be charged both through a plug-in connector and using an inverted pantograph, i.e. device that is lowered from the charging station onto the electricity-receiving rails located on the roof of the vehicle. These vehicles are first battery-powered buses not only in Tallinn but also in Estonia.

In addition to the delivery of the vehicles themselves, the contract also includes the supply of charging infrastructure: 15 stationary chargers that will operate at the depot and two pantograph stations located in the city next to the lines on which electric Solaris will run.

According to Kaido Padar, a member of the board of TLT, the implementation of electric buses on a regular route represents the beginning of a new era in public transport in the capital and throughout Estonia, the further goal is a complete transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“We will be the first in Estonia to gain invaluable experience of how battery buses behave in our weather, what are their driving characteristics and passenger comfort. We are definitely ready to meet with other transport companies and share experiences so that modern electric vehicles reach the streets of other Estonian cities as well”, said Padar.

For the first time, Solaris vehicles made their way to the Estonian capital 12 years ago. Apart from 350 CNG buses, Solaris has also delivered 50 zero-emission Trollino trolleybuses to Tallinn.

SOURCE: Solaris