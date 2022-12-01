FIAT Metaverse Store, the world’s first metaverse-powered showroom, a revolution in customer experience

FIAT reinvents the digital experience thanks to a live dialog between the customer and the Brand

FIAT Metaverse Store is the world’s first metaverse-powered interactive showroom, which makes the brand a front-runner in offering an immersive and simple brand experience. The technology launched by FIAT is, the first of its kind to power an end-to-end sales experience in the metaverse, revolutionizing the brand’s entire customer experience. The Metaverse Store features FIAT’s Product Genius – a real person – who is available to answer any customer question in real-time.

“At FIAT we are once again the front-runners in offering our customers an innovative and stress-free brand experience. In pure FIAT style, the FIAT Metaverse Store is the first of its kind in the automotive sector. It is a magical experience: an immersive human-driven journey into the world of FIAT. Simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of “tech it easy”, and accessible for everyone, thanks to its technology” – stated Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Global Stellantis CMO. – “In short, it’s our way of making our customer’s experience tailormade thanks to the interaction with a person and even more simple which is in line with our social mission of meeting people’s current need for a simplified life. For the first time, our customers will be able to explore and purchase the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli from the comfort of their homes thanks to a human assisted, instantaneous, realistic, and stress-free process. This one-of-a-kind experience will be extended to the whole New 500 line-up by the end of 2022. By the first semester of 2023, customers will be able to explore a variety of models in the Metaverse Store; in line with this, starting from Italy, our revolutionary customer journey will be available in other markets.”

FIAT Metaverse Store has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, who designed the experience for the FIAT Brand. Touchcast’s Metaverse-as-a-Service platform is built on the Microsoft Cloud, and provides customers with access to the metaverse without requiring VR headsets, avatars or specialized hardware. The result is the synthesis of digital and physical into an immersive experience unlike any other.

The FIAT Metaverse Store can instantly transport the customer “inside” FIAT (LINK). Once inside, the Product Genius welcomes the customer, and together they can explore the car in sweeping 360-degree views and learn about its technology, address any questions about electric mobility, recharging and any contents of the New 500. Furthermore, the customer can take a look up close at how the Infotainment and the different driving and EV charging modes work. The client can also customize the model by choosing its body, color, interiors, and any other desired feature and literally see those changing in real-time. Furthermore, FIAT’s completely immersive tool allows one to recreate a driving experience on board the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500, the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.

To meet customers’ needs and adapt to their free time, the Product Genius is always available, Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

With the new FIAT Metaverse Store, the Brand continues its path towards a lean yet innovative customer journey, in a continuation of the simplification strategy which began just a few weeks ago with the configuration of its new lineup.

The entirely online experience is also complemented by a physical one, as the customer can decide to go to the nearest dealership for a test drive.

SOURCE: Stellantis