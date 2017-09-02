Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announces scrappage scheme in the UK to put cleaner engines on the road

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) UK has launched a scrappage scheme to encourage the trade-in of the oldest and most polluting cars, by offering up to £5,300 off a new, lower emission car from across their range.

Running until 30th September, the scheme applies to all Euro 1-4 petrol and diesel cars registered before 31st December 2009, regardless of make or model.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director FCA UK, commented; “FCA has always been at the forefront of engine technology, so with this offer we plan to take the worst polluting cars off the road while giving our customers the benefit of driving cars with lower emissions and improved fuel economy.”

Discounts of up to £5,300 will be available on eligible cars from across the group including a saving of £2,125 on a Fiat 500 Pop. Available with a choice of engines, including the award winning TwinAir, the scrappage scheme makes the iconic 500 is more accessible than ever at £9,490 for a Fiat 500 1.2 69hp Pop.

Within the FCA portfolio is a car to suit most needs, so this offer is available on a range of vehicles including the Jeep Renegade, with a discount of up to £3,500, while customers can claim up to £3,000 off an Abarth 124 Spider and the top incentive of £5,300 is redeemable against the Alfa Romeo Giulietta. A full breakdown of the discounts available can be found below. The scrappage offer is available to retail customers only and is not available in conjunction with any other offers across the FCA range.

Model Series Total Car Scrappage Bonus Fiat 500 Pop Up to £2,125 Fiat 500X All £2,500 Fiat 500L All Up to £3,500 Panda All (excl. Pop) £2,000 Tipo All Up to £1,500 Punto All £3,500 Fiat Spider 124 All £3,000

Abarth Spider All Up to £3,000 Abarth 595 All £1,095

Jeep Renegade All £3,500

Alfa Mito All (excl. entry model) £2,500 Alfa Giulietta All (excl. entry model) Up to £5,300 Alfa Giulia All models (excl. entry version & Quadrifoglio) £3,250

To find out more about the scrappage offers from FCA’s brands visit www.fiat.co.uk/scrappage-bonus for Fiat, www.abarthcars.co.uk/scrappage-bonus for Abarth, www.alfaromeo.co.uk/scrappage-bonus for Alfa Romeo and www.jeep.co.uk/scrappage-bonus for Jeep.

