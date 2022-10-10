FEV presents new brand identity – Feel EVolution

FEV, a leading international independent service provider in vehicle and powertrain development for hardware and software, has unveiled its new brand identity featuring the tagline “Feel Evolution”

FEV, a leading international independent service provider in vehicle and powertrain development for hardware and software, has unveiled its new brand identity featuring the tagline “Feel Evolution”. Key aspects of the company – technology at the service of people and society as well as sustainability in the elaboration of development solutions – are the focus of this first adaptation since FEV was founded in 1978.

“Evolution is in everything we do at FEV. It is what drives us,” said Prof. Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO, FEV Group. “Our new tagline ‘Feel Evolution’ expresses exactly how we think at FEV. We turn innovative ideas into sustainable solutions that are socially tangible and set industry standards.“

Unchanged, the previous brand has represented and accompanied FEV since its foundation 44 years ago. During this time, not only has the number of employees increased from four to more than 7,000 worldwide. The business segments have also become increasingly diverse and today include the technology areas of mobility, energy and software.

To reflect this evolution into new technology areas, the brand identity is aligned with FEV’s self-image and thus focuses on the company’s commitment to continuous evolution. This is what FEV and its highly motivated employees stand for.

“Additionally, we also see FEV’s new corporate identity as a commitment to our customers: To foster sustainability and greater quality of life for society through innovation,” said Pischinger.

SOURCE: FEV