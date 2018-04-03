The FEV group names Jürgen Koopsingraven as new CFO

Effective April 1, Jürgen Koopsingraven will take over the global CFO role within the FEV Group. He will replace Sami Sagur, who is leaving the company on his own request.

In the past, Mr. Koopsingraven served as Head of Corporate Strategy for automotive supplier, KSPG Automotive, where he successfully led the development of the company. For the last 12 months, he served as Commercial Managing Director for the European FEV companies.

While maintaining financial stability, Koopsingraven will consistently pursue the path FEV has taken over the past few years – that of globally developing central areas and growing to meet future-related topics through company acquisitions.

“We are delighted to have found the ideal person to take over the CFO role in Mr. Koopsingraven. At the same time, we would like to thank Mr. Sagur for our reliable and successful collaboration over the past years,” stated Professor Stefan Pischinger, President & CEO of the FEV Group.

About FEV

The FEV Group, with headquarters in Aachen, Germany, is an internationally recognized vehicle development services provider. FEV’s expertise ranges from consulting to the development and testing of innovative vehicle concepts through readiness for serial production. In addition to traditional engine and transmission development, vehicle integration, calibration, and the homologation of state-of-the-art gasoline and diesel engines, increasing importance is being placed on the development of hybrid and electric powertrains as well as alternative fuels. FEV experts focus on the advancement of electronic control systems, as well as connected vehicles and automation. The “FEV Software and Testing Solutions” product portfolio complements these services with cutting-edge test fields, measuring equipment and software solutions that help make the development process more efficient and transfer significant process steps from the road to the test rig – or even to computer simulation. FEV offers these services to its transport industry customers around the world. The FEV Group employs over 4800 highly-qualified specialists in high-tech development centers near its customers at 40 locations on four continents.

