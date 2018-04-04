FCA Canada: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid named Plug-in Hybrid Electric Category Winner in 2018 Canadian Green Car Awards

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has been named the best Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle by the Canadian Green Car Awards steering committee.

Made in Windsor, Ontario, the industry’s only plug-in hybrid electric minivan is now a finalist for the overall 2018 Canadian Green Car Award, to be announced on Friday, April 6, at the Green Living Show in Toronto.

“We are proud to have expert, third-party recognition for Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from the judges of the Canadian Green Car Awards,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “The Pacifica Hybrid’s combination of game-changing efficiency, seating for seven, cutting-edge technology and 100-plus advanced safety features are unmatched in the industry.”

From an initial list of 12 “green” vehicles, the judges – all expert automotive journalists – narrowed the list to four category winners and finalists, including Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. For the first time in the Award’s six-year history, all finalists have been previous category winners. Pacifica Hybrid won last year as “Best Efficient Three-row Family Vehicle.”

Said the steering committee: “The Canadian Green Car Award… recognizes vehicles that offer impressive ‘green’ attributes combined with strong mass-market appeal, based on the understanding that any product can have a significant environmental impact only if it sells in large numbers.

To achieve this result, the assessments combined ‘objective’ criteria, such as fuel economy, emissions and price, with the judges’ evaluations of performance, driving experience, value, features and ‘green’ qualities.”

About Chrysler Pacifica

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA continues to transform the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 2.6 litres equivalent per 100 kilometres (Le/100km) or 109 imperial miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in city driving, up to 53 kilometres of all-electric range and 911 kilometres of total driving range . With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theatre rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families.

About FCA Canada

Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.