eSync Alliance and ASAM e.V. collaborate on over-the-air service-oriented vehicle diagnostics

The organizations ASAM e.V. and eSync Alliance announce their cooperation within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

The eSync Alliance and the Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM) have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will explore how the respective organizations’ technology could facilitate over-the-air (OTA) service-oriented vehicle diagnostics (SOVD).

The MOU will see the eSync Alliance and ASAM collaborate in the creation of a technical whitepaper that theorizes how the eSync Alliance’s standardized specification for OTA data exchange can support remote access of ASAM’s API standard for diagnostics in software-defined vehicles. The outcome of the whitepaper will then be taken forward to develop a proof-of-concept demonstration of remote diagnostics using eSync Alliance and ASAM technology.

The standard ASAM SOVD simplifies how we diagnose issues with modern, software-driven vehicles. Typically, vehicle diagnostics has been focused on hardware faults, with limited digital communication achieved through the OBD-II port. However, as computing power in automotive applications increases, it’s vital that automakers and the aftermarket have the tools to effectively diagnose software problems.

Developed to address these challenges, ASAM SOVD provides a unified way to access and diagnose both new and traditional vehicle systems. One of the key benefits of ASAM SOVD is that it’s flexible and can be used for everything from simple hardware checks to complex software updates, without needing separate tools or protocols.

A bi-directional eSync OTA data pipeline standard developed specifically for the automotive industry, eSync technology, when combined with that of ASAM, could create a single uniform approach to facilitating remote vehicle diagnostics in all in-vehicle devices. The eSync OTA solution enables updates to be shared effortlessly to every part of a vehicle, as well as allowing performance and diagnostic data to be recovered.

A cornerstone of eSync’s continued growth is the eSync Alliance, a non-profit trade organization that unites automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to collaborate on creating and validating its OTA standard. Members of the eSync Alliance actively contribute to the development of the specifications, leading to system development that is faster, more reliable, and more cost-effective across the entire supply chain.

Mike Gardner, Executive Director of the eSync Alliance, said: “The signing of this landmark MOU again demonstrates the power of standardization in driving automotive innovation forward. By working with our colleagues at ASAM, we hope to demonstrate a plug-and-play solution for remote software diagnostics that automakers can quickly, simply and cost-effectively implement into their next generation vehicle platforms. eSync technology is already being used in more than five million vehicles and is trusted by OEMs and Tier-1s globally. But together, our knowledge, skills and expertise can contribute to the mass adoption of software defined vehicle architectures.”

Marius Dupuis, CEO of ASAM e.V., emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating: “This collaboration with the eSync Alliance marks a significant step forward in advancing the future of vehicle diagnostics. By combining our ASAM SOVD standard with eSync’s OTA capabilities, we are creating a seamless, unified solution for automakers to efficiently manage and diagnose software-defined vehicles. This partnership aligns perfectly with ASAM’s goal to drive innovation through standardization, ensuring the automotive industry is prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

SOURCE: ASAM