Elektrobit and SUSE collaborate to provide automotive-grade Linux in China

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with SUSE, the multinational, open source software company, to provide car makers and Tier 1 suppliers in China with automotive-grade Linux. EB corbos Linux is an operating system for high-performance CPUs providing a basis for the latest AUTOSAR standard and will enable car makers to accelerate the development of cutting-edge software for next-gen E/E architecture.

The collaboration brings together the automotive experience and expertise of EB with the IT infrastructure experience of SUSE, which pioneered Linux in the enterprise. SUSE Linux Enterprise is . EB corbos Linux is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise, and automotive customers will benefit from a robust, safe and reliable yet flexible solution that includes development, integration and deployment tools, software updates, and security patches for up to 15 years.

EB corbos Linux together with EB corbos hypervisor provides a complete operating system and virtualization solution for Adaptive AUTOSAR development. EB was among the first to offer a commercially available software implementation of Adaptive AUTOSAR, and its scalable solutions are making it easier for car makers and Tier 1 suppliers to develop HPC systems.

“We are extremely proud to partner with SUSE on delivering cutting-edge software-defined vehicle infrastructure solutions for the Chinese market. Together, we are helping local customers to accelerate their development of next-gen vehicles based on digital services,” said Woody Zou, Managing Director China, Elektrobit.

“Elektrobit is the leader in automotive software, and we are excited to extend our SUSE portfolio to automotive in China with a purpose-built automotive product. We are confident that EB corbos Linux, powered by SUSE, will make it easier for car makers to develop advanced systems that will benefit from our decades of expertise providing Linux to mission-critical computing systems,” said George Qin, President, SUSE Greater China.

