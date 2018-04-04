Electric VDL Citeas for ’s-Hertogenbosch

On 29 March 2018 the electric VDL Citeas for Arriva were presented in ’s-Hertogenbosch to Christophe van der Maat, Province of North Brabant Provincial Executive Member for Mobility and Cooperation, Jan Hoskam, Municipality of ’s-Hertogenbosch Municipal Executive Member and Anne Hettinga, Chair of Arriva Netherlands’ board of management. From 1 April, 9 VDL Citeas SLF-120 Electric will be in service on lines 8 and 9 in ’s- Hertogenbosch.

Anne Hettinga, chair of Arriva Netherlands’ board of management, says, “As an organization we are doing more and more in the areas of sustainability and cleaner buses. We are engaged in a challenging transition in public transport. Over the past few years we have gained a broad range of experience with electric transport, and I am proud that we can now also take a step towards more electric transport in ’s-Hertogenbosch. This is partly due to the good cooperation with the Province of North Brabant, the Municipality of ’s-Hertogenbosch and VDL Bus & Coach.”

Follow-up order

VDL Bus & Coach already delivered 3 electric Citeas to Arriva for ’s-Hertogenbosch in 2016. The 9 VDL Citeas Electric that will begin scheduled service from 1 April are a follow-up order. 3 of the 9 buses were already rolled out last month to test the new battery technology and the charging infrastructure in practice. Based on the positive results the vehicles can now be permanently integrated into the timetable. VDL Bus & Coach not only delivered the buses but also the charging infrastructure and, in cooperation with the electricity supplier, provides them with power. VDL is therefore the system vendor for this project and is also responsible for the guaranteed service level during operation.

Quick charging method

The VDL Citeas SLF-120 Electric for Arriva are equipped with a new battery technology that makes it possible to charge faster so the demanding timetable can easily be met. A quick charger is located at the end of lines 8 and 9. At the terminus the driver parks the bus at the charging station so the batteries can be charged via the pantograph on the roof of the bus.

Ard Romers, Managing Director VDL Bus & Coach Nederland, says, “In this type of complex project, close cooperation between various parties is an absolute prerequisite for successful implementation. This is already the 7th E-mobility collaborative project between Arriva and VDL Bus & Coach in the Netherlands, and the 2nd delivery of vehicles in ’s-Hertogenbosch. After Venlo, Maastricht, Vlieland, Ameland, Terschelling and Gorinchem, we are now working to develop zero- emission bus transport in ’s-Hertogenbosch. The leading role the Province of North Brabant has taken in the zero-emission project in ’s-Hertogenbosch is of essential importance for the further transition to clean and quiet electric transport.”