DS 3 recognised again for its ever-lasting appeal by diesel car magazine as ‘Best Used Small Car’ for the third year

DS 3 has been awarded ‘Best Used Small Car’ for the third consecutive year in the 2018 Diesel Car Magazine ‘Used Car Top 50’ awards. DS 3 remains a favourite among car buyers looking for a stylish, desirable and image conscious vehicle.

DS 3 continues to perform well on being one of the most desirable vehicles as acknowledged, for the third year in succession, as Diesel Car Magazine’s annual ‘Best Used Small Car’ in its Used Top 50 awards. Preferred by second-hand car buyers due to its combined appeal of a stylish design, frugal running costs and strong residual values, DS 3 retains the title having also won the accolade in 2016 and 2017.

Announcing this year’s results, Diesel Car Editor Ian Robertson said: “A surprise hit, the DS 3 came out of nowhere and had a big impact on supermini sales. Its chic looks and personalisation options made it a practical MINI alternative, in a package that offered more space and a far bigger boot. It’s good to drive too, with a chuckable nature and pleasant 1.6-litre HDi, e-HDi and BlueHDi engines, depending on year, and with 91 to 118bhp on tap. Equipment levels are generous, especially on later cars, with plenty of ‘surprise and delight’ features like a built-in air freshener.”

Since launch DS 3 has attracted more than 400,000 customers and is testament to the car’s Parisian-chic appearance, its refined drive and the many attention-to-detail features. Customer surveys conducted by the DS brand in Europe* show that some of the main reasons for purchase of a DS 3 are unique and distinctive styling, comfort and technological features.

Mark Blundell, UK Marketing Director – DS Automobiles UK, said: ’We’re delighted to have a hat-trick of awards that salutes the appeal of DS 3 and its many appealing features, key among which are its stylish design and the appealing specification. It’s a good reference for the strong following and desirability that showcases DS 3’s most important qualities. It is important for the DS brand to be recognised for creating luxury vehicles that have lasting appeal and durability to make them a great long-term investment. DS 3 has a certain French je ne sais quoi that charms everyone who has one.’

