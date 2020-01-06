Dr. Johannes Scharf appointed Executive Vice President of FEV Europe GMBH – Dr. Tolga Uhlmann takes over as Vice President EU-Gasoline Powertrains

New responsibilities at FEV Europe GmbH: Since 1 January, Dr. Johannes Scharf has been a new member of the executive board of FEV Europe GmbH in the role of COO. As FEV Managing Director at Europe Gmbh, he succeeds Dr. Ernst Scheid, who has reached retirement age after 35 years with the company. Further members of the executive board of FEV Europe GmbH are Dr.-Ing. Norbert W. Alt (Chairman) and Dipl.-Kfm. Stefan Kreysa.

After holding various positions in gasoline engine development, Dr. Johannes Scharf was most recently Vice President EU-Gasoline Powertrains, responsible for the European development programs for gasoline engines. He will be succeeded in this function by Dr. Tolga Uhlmann, who was most recently Director Basic Engine Development in the Gasoline Powertrains division at FEV Europe.

“The gasoline engine also offers great potential for increasing efficiency in combination with the electrification of the powertrain,” explains Professor Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group GmbH. “Dr. Johannes Scharf and Dr. Tolga Uhlmann will optimally adapt the focus of the developments to the local requirements and boundary conditions in Europe. Thus, we will continue to support our customers from concept to series production as a strong development partner with a high level of personnel competence”.

SOURCE: FEV