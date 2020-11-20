Digitally on Mercedes me media and physically at the Auto Guangzhou in China: World Premiere of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on two stages

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class celebrated its world premiere not on one, but on two stages yesterday: on the international digital platform Mercedes me media and in front of a live audience in its largest market in China. On the eve of the Auto Guangzhou 2020 trade fair, around 350 media representatives and other guests witnessed the debut of the new model generation, which represents automotive luxury now more than ever thanks to numerous comfort innovations. In order to continue the success story of Mercedes-Maybach, which began in 2015, and to take advantage of the growth potential in the high-end luxury market, Mercedes-Benz is simultaneously expanding its product portfolio with the SUV variant Mercedes-Maybach GLS (combined fuel consumption: 12.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 275 g/km; Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC)[1], which celebrates its market launch in Guangzhou.

“Mercedes-Maybach stands for ‘sophisticated luxury’, the pinnacle of automotive excellence at Mercedes-Benz. Since the market launch of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Saloon in February 2015, nearly 60,000 units have been delivered worldwide. We are honored, that in no other market it has been more successful than in China, with more than two thirds of all Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models sold here,” says Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “The all-new Mercedes‑Maybach S-Class redefines the peak of modern automotive engineering, again. With the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS SUV, we are offering a new dimension of the Maybach brand and product offering to our customers in the top-end of the SUV market here in China. With our new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS, we aspire to continue to delight the most demanding customers in China and around the world.”

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class redefines the highest levels of luxury. The extended wheelbase, with an additional 18 centimetres compared to the long Mercedes-Benz S-Class, fully benefits the rear passengers. Thanks to the standard Executive Seats and Chauffeur Package, the rear is transformed into a comfortable workplace or relaxing retreat. Exclusive details such as the optional two-tone paint with a dividing line and large wooden trim elements at the back of the front seats and between the two rear passengers are also Maybach hallmarks. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will go on sale in various markets already this year. The digital world premiere of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be viewed as video on demand at

[1] Figures on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the Technical Service for the certification procedure according to the WLTP test procedure and correlated in NEDC values. No EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures is available as yet. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible. The figures are provided in accordance with the German regulation ‘PKW-EnVKV’ and apply to the German market only. Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide ‘Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars’, which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH and at www.dat.de.

