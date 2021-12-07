Delivered as promised: BMW Group hands over one-millionth electrified vehicle and achieves next milestone in transformation

Pieter Nota: “Already have next target in our sights: We aim for two million electrified vehicles on the roads in just two years”

Shortly before the end of the year, the BMW Group celebrated the delivery of its one-millionth electrified vehicle: Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales handed over the milestone vehicle, a BMW iX xDrive40 (Power consumption in kWh/100 km: 22.5-19.3 WLTP), to its owner at BMW Welt on 6 December. The company included a special bonus with the delivery: The customer not only received the keys for his new vehicle, but also a BMW Wallbox, including installation, to enable safe and convenient home charging, as well as a credit for public Europe-wide charging with BMW Charging.

“The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years,” said Nota. “Thanks to our steadily growing product range, we are setting ourselves ambitious sales targets, in particular for fully-electric vehicles: In 2022, we aim to double this year’s sales. By 2025 the BMW Group will have delivered around two million fully-electric vehicles to customers. We expect at least one out of every two BMW Group vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030,” Nota continued.

The BMW Group released two key innovation flagships, the BMW iX and the BMW i4, onto the market in mid-November. Both models are being very well received by customers worldwide – as reflected in new orders from around the globe.

Over the next year, the BMW Group will expand its electrified product line-up to include fully-electric versions of the BMW 7 Series and BMW X1. The high-volume BMW 5 Series will be added to the electric portfolio in 2023. The successor to the MINI Countryman and the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will follow. By 2023, the company will already have at least one fully-electric model on the roads in about 90 percent of its current market segments. Over the next ten years or so, the BMW Group plans to release a total of about ten million fully-electric vehicles onto the roads.

The Neue Klasse, which is uncompromisingly geared towards electric drive trains, will make a significant contribution to BMW Group sales volumes from the middle of the decade.

The MINI product range will already be exclusively all-electric by the early 2030s and Rolls-Royce will be an all-electric brand from 2030 on. All future new models from BMW Motorrad in the field of urban mobility will also be fully electric.

The successful ramp-up of electromobility will depend on swift and comprehensive expansion of charging infrastructure. The BMW Group is making a vital contribution to this. “Electromobility needs holistic thinking and implementation. That is why we don’t just offer our customers highly attractive electrified cars; we also make sure charging is easy and convenient. Our commitment spans the entire value chain: from compelling products and services through strategic investments, all the way to building our own company charging infrastructure,” says Dr Andreas Aumann, head of Strategic Product Management at the BMW Group.

BMW Charging and MINI Charging provide customers with access to one of Europe’s largest charging networks, made up of more than 250,000 charging points. With the “Active” tariff from BMW and MINI Charging, customers can charge at an attractive market-specific fixed rate that ensures full transparency. The BMW Group also offers various home charging solutions with its wallboxes. With the pan-European high-power charging network IONITY, in which the existing shareholders and new investor BlackRock additionally invest a total of 700 million euros for network expansion, the roaming partner aggregator Hubject and the strategic mobility provider Digital Charging Solutions GmbH, the BMW Group holds a stake in three companies that will play a key role in the continued ramp-up of electromobility. With more than 5,000 charging points, the BMW Group also operates one of Germany’s largest company charging networks.

SOURCE: B MW Group