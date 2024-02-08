Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA and Prosyst join forces to create Data4Industry-X, the trusted data exchange solution for industry

Bringing together the best-in-class technological and industrial expertise in France to foster a competitive and sustainable European Industry

Today marks the signature of Data4Industry-X, the trusted, secure, compliant and sovereign data exchange environment for the Industry sector, under the control of the industry. Initially addressing the automotive and power generation industry challenges, the solution Data4Industry-X aims at improving competitiveness and reducing the carbon footprint of major global industrial organizations with operations spread across multiple countries. Data4Industry-X will enable organizations to innovate and operate services on distributed data, coming from various factories, organizations or countries, while keeping control over the data produced locally and abroad.

Supported by the French government’s France 2030 initiative and the European program Next Generation1, and with the endorsement of AIF (Alliance pour l’industrie du futur), Data4Industry-X relies on the technological and industrial expertise of Dawex, Schneider Electric, Valeo, CEA, and Prosyst to deliver a powerful response to support the Industry digital transformation and capitalize on the high potential of industrial data.

Contributing to the international Manufacturing-X initiative, Data4Industry-X is a trusted and secure data exchange solution, implementing the Gaia-X de facto standards and designed in compliance with the new European data regulations, such as the Data Act.

Addressing the Industry challenge of data exchange in decentralized manufacturing, Data4Industry-X will improve efficiency and productivity, accelerate data-driven innovation, boost competitiveness and minimize carbon footprint.

In a context of heavy digital transformation and industrial sovereignty, Data4Industry-X will contribute to improving Europe’s competitiveness to ultimately foster a compelling and sustainable Industry ecosystem by leveraging the full potential of broad cross-border, cross-company, cross-factory industrial data exchanges.

“The Industry sector is a strategic pillar to the European and global economy. Accelerating data exchange across trusted data spaces will definitely have a transformative impact on industrial organizations, driving innovation and responsible growth.” said Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. “We are extremely happy to bring Dawex technology and expertise to the deployment of Data4Industry-X, and empower the Industry to foster a resilient and sustainable Industry ecosystem,” concluded Mr. Lafaye.

“Trusted data exchange is fundamental to driving collaboration, forging partnerships, and establishing new industrial models. Those new digital models are essentials for accelerating the transformation toward a more resilient, sustainable, and high-performing industrial eco-system. Schneider Electric takes pride in contributing with our industrial digital transformation expertise to develop Data4industry-X as a flagship project of International Manufacturing-X” said Marc Lafont, Innovation and Upstream Marketing VP, Industrial Automation Business Unit, Schneider Electric.

Romain Bruniaux, VP Industry, Valeo said: “Data4Industry-X is a collaborative trusted and secure data exchange solution, It offers amazing opportunities to speed up digitalization of our manufacturing process while drastically reducing our scope 1 & 2 CO 2 direct and indirect emissions. With Data4Industry-X, Valeo will have the necessary data to support and direct its actions to meet our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050“.

“Data4Industry-X capitalizes on national technologies that have already proved their worth in industry. Given the international state of the art in the field, with few operational tools known to date, Europe has a chance to take the lead in data exchange for Manufacturing“, said Alexandre Bounouh, Director CEA List, Carnot Institute.

“Collective intelligence, shared vision, teams’ symbiosis: the ingredients come together for the success of Data4industry-X” says Abdallah Asse, Prosyst CEO.

1 Supported by the European Union – Next Generation EU “France Relance” program

SOURCE: Valeo