Daimler Truck and Gehring Technologies sign strategic partnership agreement for commercial vehicle specific application of electric motors

Agreement signed with focus on building up expertise in process development and prototype construction of commercial vehicle specific - "truck-e-fied" - electric motors

Daimler Truck AG and Gehring Technologies GmbH + Co. KG (https://www.gehring-group.com) have signed an agreement on a strategic partnership focusing on building up expertise in process development and prototype construction of commercial vehicle specific electric motors. The strategic partnership with Gehring covers the prototypical construction of so-called “truck-e-fied” e-motors as well as the further development and testing of innovative production processes.

Gehring will also supply equipment for the technical center, which is being set up at the Gaggenau plant, Daimler Truck’s competence center for electric drive components.

Gehring, based in Ostfildern, Baden-Württemberg, stands for extensive know-how in the production of electric drive trains. The integrated portfolio includes production technology for manufacturing traction drives in electrified vehicles. These designs combine efficient electric motor characteristics with high automation capability and process reproducibility – essential prerequisites for large-scale automotive production.

Yaris Pürsün, Head of Global Powersystems Operation Daimler Truck: “As part of the future target pictures of our German Powersystems sites, the InnoLabs play an important role: analyzing the powertrains of the future in terms of their commercial vehicle specific application as well as testing innovative production methods and processes. The agreement with Gehring for “truck-e-fied” e-motors is an important component here.”

Bernd Nagel, partner and CEO of the Gehring Group: “For a long time, we have experienced that coordinated development of products and manufacturing processes at an early stage leads to high-performance production systems. We are therefore all the more pleased to be able to work together with Daimler Truck to deepen our hairpin technologies specifically for the electric powertrain of trucks and buses. We are convinced that this strategic cooperation will enable us to significantly advance e-mobility in the heavy-duty vehicle sector.”

Building up expertise in e-drives at the Gaggenau, Kassel, Mannheim locations

Last year, Daimler Truck and the Works Council had agreed on key points for the future orientation and safeguarding of the Mercedes-Benz Powersystems plants. The three sites in Gaggenau, Kassel and Mannheim specialize in different components for electrified drive systems. Together with the important sister plant in Detroit, they are driving forward the global production of battery-electric and hydrogen-based drive systems in a production and technology network for electric drive components and battery systems.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Gaggenau, which until now has specialized in heavy-duty commercial vehicle transmissions, is continuously developing into a competence center for electric drive components as well as the assembly of hydrogen-based fuel cell drive components – the plant already supplies components for eActros and eEconic to the Wörth site. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kassel is expanding its previous focus on commercial vehicle axles and will become a competence center for electric drive systems. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim, the leading plant for commercial vehicle engines, is utilizing the more than 25 years of experience of the Competence Center for Emission-free Mobility (KEM) located at the plant and focusing on battery technologies and high-voltage systems.

“InnoLab Battery” to be established at Mannheim location

As part of the partnership concluded in May with the German engineering company Manz, Daimler Truck will set up its own pilot battery cell production facility at the “InnoLab Battery” located at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim, thus laying an important foundation stone for future battery technology expertise.

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company with a focus on the automotive industry and electro mobility. The Reutlingen-based company has more than ten years of process and product experience in plant engineering for cell and battery production. The “InnoLab Battery” thus lays the foundation for the future competence of proprietary battery technology within Daimler Truck and generates know-how for the production of lithium-ion battery cells and their commercial vehicle-specific application. The findings will also form the basis for future decisions regarding the vertical range of manufacture for the company’s own battery systems.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck