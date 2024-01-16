Automobili Lamborghini reaches a historic milestone: over 10,000 cars delivered

In its 60th anniversary year, another record for the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese

In the year 2023 that marked the 60th anniversary of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini set a record that will live in the company’s history. For the first time, the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese delivered more than 10,000 cars in a single year. The precise final tally was 10,112 with a +10% increase over 2022, confirming the growth trend of the last several years.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “It’s a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal. This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we’re not stopping at single milestones, and we’re ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024.”

The distribution of vehicles delivered was balanced in the three macro-regions, with EMEA showing a 14% increase over 2022 with a total of 3,987 cars, immediately followed by Americas with a 9% increase (Total: 3,465) and APAC up 4% (Total: 2,660). In detail, the United States continued as the top market with 3,000 cars delivered, followed by Germany (961), Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (845), the United Kingdom (801), Japan (660), the Middle East (496), South Korea (434), Italy (409), Canada (357), Australia (263), France & Monaco (255), Switzerland (211), Taiwan (131) and India (103).

In terms of model split, the continuing success of the Urus Super SUV was confirmed (6,087 vehicles delivered), followed by another notable record for the Huracán, of which 3,962 cars were delivered. In addition, 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 were delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 Few-Offs.

A year characterized not only by the 60th anniversary celebrations, but also by big news. In fact, 2023 was also the year of the launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto: the first V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, with orders already covering production into late 2026. In addition to Revuelto, in accordance with the electrification plan Direzione Cor Tauri, there were many novelties that highlight Automobili Lamborghini’s clear projection towards the future. These included the unveiling of the Lamborghini Lanzador concept car, a visionary preview of the forthcoming fourth all-electric model, and the debut of the Lamborghini SC63, the LMDh category racing car that from 2024 will run in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

“This outstanding achievement is a clear sign of the growing perception of our brand worldwide and confirms that the strategy we’ve adopted is succeeding,” said Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing & Sales Officer. “It’s a success made possible also thanks to the invaluable contribution of our network of 184 dealerships operating in 54 different markets. Our aim for 2024 is to confirm our growth trend in the three macro-regions also thanks to the contribution of Lamborghini Revuelto.”

The excellent results achieved in 2023 testify to a strategy already mapped out but, even more significantly, they point to a future in which Lamborghini aspires to reach new heights and further cement its success.

SOURCE: Lamborghini