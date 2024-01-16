Ram introduces all-new ProMaster electric van

All-new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) is the next step in Ram brand’s electrification journey to deliver the industry’s best electrified options to market

Ram today introduced the new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) with a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving. The new Ram ProMaster EV is the brand’s first available fully electrified vehicle and is the next step in the Ram brand’s journey to deliver the industry’s best options to market.

The new Ram ProMaster EV will be available in two mission-specific configurations, including the delivery model and two cargo models. The Ram ProMaster EV cargo model will be available in two configurations, including a 12-foot cargo length and an extended 13-foot cargo length (both with 159-inch wheelbases).

“The introduction of the Ram ProMaster EV represents another major milestone on our electrification journey as we continue to evolve without sacrificing capability,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Ram’s first available electric vehicle is a game-changer, offering commercial customers, large and small, the ultimate van in zero-emissions performance, commercial capability and advanced technology.”

The new ProMaster EV is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.

Ram delivers the best value proposition with low total cost of ownership across the entire product lineup and will offer electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck and van buyers want and need, meeting real-world demands.

Battery-electric power unlocks commercial capability and performance

The next step in the Ram ProMaster evolution is a battery-electric offering that includes a standard 110-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving. Ram ProMaster EV cargo van features up to 3,020 pounds of payload while the delivery configuration offers 2,030 pounds of payload. A 200-kilowatt (kW) electric drive module (EDM) delivers 268 horsepower, 302 lb.-ft. of torque and standard front-wheel-drive capability.

Built on the ProMaster architecture, but designed specifically for electrification, the Ram ProMaster EV features a unibody design that incorporates the battery pack efficiently. ProMaster EV’s battery is positioned under the floor in the center of the vehicle, which maintains a flat floor while cargo volume is unchanged from ICE vehicles.

Ram ProMaster EV features Level 3 DC fast charging options of 50kW, 85kW, 125 kW and 150 kW. A wall box charger (Level 2) with up to 11 kW is available. The charge port illuminates while the vehicle is charging with an audible sound alert to confirm the connection.

New ProMaster EV delivery model provides array of features for fleet management

ProMaster EV will further enhance in-house delivery service partner (DSP) last-mile operations.

The Ram ProMaster EV delivery vehicle offers a rear roll-up door to satisfy the cargo loading and unloading required for vocational and delivery customers alike. The roll-up door is constructed with anodized aluminum for weight optimization and durability to meet high-duty cycles. A pocket door is also standard on the Ram ProMaster EV delivery vehicle to ease ingress and egress while making deliveries.

Additional fleet-friendly technology includes Ram Telematics, which enables vehicle location and driving insights to help reduce fuel costs, improves route efficiency and promotes safer driving behaviors. Ram Telematics also offers real-time vehicle diagnostics and performance data.

The standard Telematics Module enables nearly 50 functions on ProMaster, including Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) updates, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apps Over the Air (AOTA).

Last-mile navigation provides walking directions from vehicle to final destination via Uconnect companion smartphone app available on compatible mobile devices. Alexa home-to-truck and truck-to-home functionality includes an in-vehicle virtual assistant as well.

Ram ProMaster is designed to handle the daily grind

Ram ProMaster EV efficiently meets the multitude of specific customer needs in the vocational and delivery space. A highly customizable van, ProMaster EV is designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers and upfitters. Ram ProMaster EV delivery model offers a 159-inch wheelbase super-high-roof, heated steering wheel and heated windshield. Eventually available in five configurations, ProMaster EV will include two roof heights, two cargo lengths and two body styles, resulting in cargo lengths of 12 feet and 13.5 feet.

Cargo-handling capability is the number one consideration for van buyers, and ProMaster EV includes best-in-class features, such as 524 cubic feet of cargo space, standard best-in-class interior cargo height of 86 inches, low load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.

Ram Commercial is well known for providing upfitter-friendly offerings. The new Ram ProMaster EV continues the tradition and features a standard upfitter electrical connector and an integrated cab configuration for easy upfitter/conversion solutions. Adding to the new ProMaster design for adaptability, virtually all primary vehicle systems are packaged forward of the cargo area.

The new Ram ProMaster EV can be upfitted for virtually every conceivable commercial need because of a unique front-drive system, body-integral construction and the multiple configurations offered. The most vertically oriented sidewalls in the cargo van category (nearly 90 degrees in relation to the cargo compartment floor) combined with a best-in-class cargo width of 75.6 inches.

Most advanced ProMaster ever offering safety, security and advanced technology

Ram ProMaster EV delivery model’s safety and security feature list continues to grow and now offers front and rear Park Sense with full stop, a white noise backup alarm and a “normal” backup alarm. The Ram ProMaster EV includes the most standard safety and security features ever offered on the Ram brand’s full-size commercial van, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, post-collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, traffic sign information, auto high-beams, cornering function fog lamps, push-button starter, keyless entry (all doors) and an electric parking brake.

Optional safety and security features include Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Drive Assist system, front parking sensors and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Ram ProMaster will feature Secure Park, a feature that prevents the vehicle from being shifted out of park unless a key is present.

A front-end design features standard LED headlights and fog lights with improved durability. The standard LED headlights offer 70% more Lumens (50% more range) versus the previous-generation gas-powered Ram ProMaster.

The most requested improvement requested by large-van customers is better visibility around the vehicle. ProMaster features a standard high-resolution backup camera with dynamic grid lines. The available digital rearview mirror displays video in real time in all driving modes from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert to a traditional reflective mirror. The digital rearview mirror is available on all ProMaster models and provides an unobstructed rear view. An additional safety and security feature available on the Ram ProMaster is 360-degree Surround View camera. The system offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic grid lines displayed on a 10.1-inch digital touchscreen.

Active Driving Assist provides Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability and affirms the company’s march toward an autonomous future. The Ram ProMaster EV is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

Some additional Ram ProMaster EV features include:

Charging Station Locator provides the user with the ability to locate an EV charging station when a low level of energy is reached

provides the user with the ability to locate an EV charging station when a low level of energy is reached EV Dynamic Trip Prediction increases driver peace of mind by providing the projected and actual modeled discharge profile (indicates the percentage of the battery that has been discharged relative to the overall capacity of the battery)

Uconnect 5 with a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen leads the way in technology, featuring split-screen capability and content from SiriusXM with 360L. The Uconnect 5 system is five times faster than the system it replaces, featuring Wi-Fi capability and up to five individual user profiles. This system brings flexibility that allows for ProMaster to continuously evolve and offer new content, features and services.

The Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

10.1-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display featuring split-screen capability for dual application operation

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation

Five user profiles – customizable music preferences, apps, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Alexa In-Vehicle Assistant allows for remote vehicle start-up, ability to lock or unlock the doors, play music, add items to the to-do list, check news, weather, traffic and sports scores in real time

Simultaneous wireless connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones or devices

Over-the-air (OTA) map updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system

Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and connectivity ports that are configured for quick recognition. The Ram ProMaster features a standard 12V power outlet and a fully functional USB outlet, plus a standard USB Type C port, that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. An optional 115-volt/150-watt outlet sits right below the USBs.

SOURCE: Stellantis