Daimler Financial Services: Future topic “mobility” to have its own Executive Board division

Daimler Financial Services AG is strategically realigning key areas of its business by establishing a new division on the Board of Management. Effective June1, 2019, Jörg Lamparter is poised to become a new Member of the Daimler Financial Services AG Board of Management for “Digital and Mobility Solutions”, leading the Digital and Mobility Services.

As Head of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH, Lamparter was previously responsible for mobility services. At the end of 2018, Daimler AG had around 31 million customers worldwide in this growth area. Lamparter also played a major role in spearheading the joint venture with BMW Group in January 2019, bringing Daimler’s mobility products and services – car2go, moovel and mytaxi – under the newly created company YOUR NOW. In addition, Lamparter will in future be responsible for the complete digitization of products and processes within the company. He will also remain Head of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH.

“In Jörg Lamparter, we are gaining a recognized expert in digital mobility services as a new Member of the Board of Management. Within Daimler Financial Services AG he will play a fundamental role in merging the growing fields of digitization and mobility,” stated Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of Daimler Financial Services AG.

With these personnel and organizational changes, the company is preparing for its renaming as Daimler Mobility AG in July. Franz Reiner, currently Member of the Board of Management for the Europe Region and Chairman of Mercedes-Benz Bank AG in Germany, will become the company’s new Chairman on June 1, 2019, succeeding Klaus Entenmann, who will retire at the end of the year.

Benedikt Schell, currently Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Member of the Board of Management for Daimler Financial Services AG, will take over the position of Chairman of Mercedes-Benz Bank AG in Germany, succeeding Franz Reiner on June 1, 2019. At the same time, Schell step down from the Board of Management of Daimler Financial Services AG.

Klaus Entenmann: “As CXO, Benedikt Schell played a fundamental role in the successful implementation of our digitization strategy to date. The Digital Solution Centers that were established under his leadership are a key element of our digital transformation, and are critical in our ability to swiftly launch scalable products and services.”

SOURCE: Daimler