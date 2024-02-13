Daihatsu removed from CJPT in light of certification irregularities

Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) has announced today that it has accepted a request initiated by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) for removal from CJPT in light of procedural irregularities in certification applications

Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) has announced today that it has accepted a request initiated by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) for removal from CJPT in light of procedural irregularities in certification applications.

Since its establishment in April 2021, CJPT has been carrying out on-site efforts with its partners to accelerate the spread of CASE, thereby aiming to contribute to achieving a carbon neutral society and solving social issues such as the 2024 problem in the logistics industry. Daihatsu, one of the participating companies, requested removal from CJPT in light of a series of procedural irregularities in certification applications. CJPT has decided to accept Daihatsu’s request based on the belief that the continued inclusion of Daihatsu in activities will not gain the understanding of the public needed to progress its projects to build the future together.

Specifically, Daihatsu will be excluded from all agreements, including the joint planning agreement, and Daihatsu’s equity stake (10%) in CJPT will be transferred to Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota). The same measures will also be taken for Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Asia Co., Ltd., a new company that was established in Thailand last year.

With respect to the previously announced project to introduce mini-commercial van electric vehicles that will contribute to last-mile electrification toward the achievement of carbon neutrality, Daihatsu will continue to fulfill its role in cooperation with Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota to avoid any inconvenience to customers.

We will continue to work with our partners on the project to solve the issues facing the transportation industry and contribute to achieving a carbon neutral society.

SOURCE: Toyota