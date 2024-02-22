Dacia presents three world premieres at the Geneva International Motor Show

Dacia will attend the Geneva International Motor Show, taking place between February 26 and March 3, 2024

All-new Dacia Duster

The latest version of Dacia’s iconic SUV, Duster, will make its first official public appearance at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.

Born in 2010, then renewed for the first time in 2017, the Duster has established itself by going against the norms of the SUV market. Duster has been met with resounding success with more than 2.2 million vehicles produced to date.

Developed on the CMF-B platform, this third generation Duster is more robust and assertive with its design and offers a range of engines to suit everyone’s needs, including the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel, HYBRID 140, and the 48V TCe 130 mild-hybrid available in 4×2 and 4×4 transmission.

Starting at under €20,000, the All-new Duster remains the best-in-class family SUV in terms of its price/performance ratio. UK pricing and specification will be confirmed during the second quarter of 2024.

Find out more about the All-New Duster here.

All-new Dacia Spring: set to electrify the UK for the first time ever

Only just revealed, the All-New Spring will have its first public debut at the show.

It features an all-new exterior and interior design and is Europe’s only fully electric car to weigh less than a tonne. Despite being compact, it still boasts the best loading capacity in its segment and many clever features.

All-New Spring offers a customisable digital dashboard featuring a 7-inch screen and a 10-inch multimedia central screen.

For optimum versatility a 45 hp motor is available on the Essential and Expression trims, and 65 hp on the Expression and Extreme trims.

All-New Dacia Spring is the perfect solution for people looking for simple, affordable and efficient mobility.

UK pricing and specification will be confirmed on 12 March 2024.

Find out more about the All-New Spring here.

SANDRIDER: TAKING ON THE DAKAR IN 2025

Dacia will also display Sandrider, its prototype that The Dacia Sandriders will first race in 2025, starting with The Dakar Rally, before heading to the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Dacia is constantly redefining the essentials through leveraging its three brand markers: Essential but Cool, Robust & Outdoor, and Eco-Smart.

The brand’s strategy is a perfect match for what’s needed to take on The Dakar: a life-sized technological laboratory committed to low-carbon mobility.

The race will be an opportunity for Dacia to put its focus on the essentials, testing in the most challenging terrain. It will focus on its commitment to affordable decarbonisation, with Sandrider running on synthetic fuel made by Aramco.

Sandrider’s design has been inspired by feedback from racing crews from the very beginning and is perfectly consistent with Dacia’s DNA.

Find out more about Sandrider and The Dacia Sandriders here.

SOURCE: Dacia