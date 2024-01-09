Cross-domain integration new match point | ThunderX launches company’s first cabin-driving integration solution based on Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip

On January 9, the International Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (referred to as: CES 2024) grandly opened in Las Vegas, it showcases the latest trends and directions in the field of consumer electronics every year

On January 9, the International Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (referred to as: CES 2024) grandly opened in Las Vegas, it showcases the latest trends and directions in the field of consumer electronics every year.At this year’s CES 2024,ThunderX,a subsidiary of ThunderSoft officially launched the RazorDCX Tarkine, the company’s first cockpit-driving domain controller solution with hardware and software integration. The new RazorDCX Tarkhine is based on the Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc’s SoC designed to support mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for cockpit features, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on one the same hardware. Tarkine supports a through-type 8k resolution long screen, showing a full scene, immersive, full 3D interface, and can realize AVM, DMS, game audio and video entertainment, Internet and other cockpit features, while also supporting APA, L2+ highway and other ADAS features. It is a cost-effective and technologically leading Cockpit-Driving Fusion domain controller solution in the current market.

RazorDCX Tarkine

With the advancements in vehicle electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, the automotive industry is evolving from the traditional distributed architecture to the central-compute architecture. The proliferation of new features like ADAS, AD and intelligent cockpit results in a vast amount of data transfer and interaction between domain controllers, and directly increases engineering implementation difficulty and vehicle costs. The RazorDCX Tarkhine is designed with functional safety design in mind, and with powerful middleware function and efficient toolchain to help customers optimize cost while meeting performance and functional requirements.

For cockpit, the RazorDCX Tarkhine provides support for multi-screen interaction, analog amplifier, Automotive Audio Bus(®) (A2B) and Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) interfaces, as well as 3D HMI, in-cabinet vision, gaming and infotainment, and connectivity. Additionally, it integrates cockpit, ADAS, cluster, automotive heads up displays, automatic vehicle monitoring systems (AVMs), driver monitoring systems (DMS) and digital vehicle recording (DVR features), depending on the scaling requirements of the vehicle tiers.

ThunderX believes the cockpit-driving integrated solution provides an integral path to future high-performance computing (HPC) as a high-performance central computing hardware and software solution that adapts to the future central-compute architecture and enables multi-domain integration holds the key to future development of intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs). Looking ahead, ThunderX will continue diving deep into intelligent driving domain control and cross-domain integration, leveraging ThunderSoft’s technology leadership in cockpit software, and working with strategic ecosystem partners in various fields such as operating system, chip, smart manufacturing, ADAS perception, parking and driving algorithm to bring commercial-ready products of intelligent driving domain control and cross-domain integration to the industry, aiming to enable global intelligent vehicle customers.

Viedo: https://youtu.be/MWMGKBqNhmQ

*Snapdragon Ride is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE: ThunderSoft