Connected cars & cyber security, a new Télécom ParisTech Chair with Nokia, Renault, Thales, Valeo and Wavestone

The topics of the connected and autonomous car focus on technical, social, ethical, economical and legal challenges amongst the sharpest and most sensitive ones of the digital transformation. The design of an autonomous object, mobile in a human environment, seems however accessible to future technologies and must consider cyber security as a success factor. To anticipate this deadline, Télécom ParisTech, with the support of the Fondation Mines-Télécom, launched a new research and teaching Chair for a period of five years with five large companies: Nokia, Renault, Thales, Valeo and Wavestone.

The goal of the “Connected Cars & Cyber Security” (C3S) Chair is to develop, in close cooperation with its partners, training programs and research activities of international level. The Chair will focus on the challenges linked to the emergence of this new mobility. Are the desired level of autonomy of the vehicle and its regulation by technology compatible? Which level of security for the autonomous vehicle? Can it be protected from all digital intrusion? Will it answer the mobility needs of today’s townsfolks and will it even contribute to improve the traffic flow, the security on the roads as well as the different pollutions? Will the embedded intelligence be able to detect anomalies and correct them in real time? Could the exchanged data be captured and used without control? What are the legal and societal components to consider in such projects?

With the close collaboration of five major industry players, Télécom ParisTech ambitions to create a unique ecosystem and to make the C3S Chair become a reference in research and training in the field of cyber security of the connected and autonomous car. Lead by two professors and researchers of Télécom ParisTech, Houda Labiod, an expert in the field of cyber security of intelligent and cooperative transport systems, and Guillaume Duc, a specialist of the security of embedded systems, the Chair will gather around them a multidisciplinary team. Its works will be conducted according to five main themes:

1. Risk analysis and dependability

2. Data and data flow protection in real time, cryptography and agility

3. Authentication, identity and behavioral footprint

4. Resilience by design

5. Protection of the personal information implied in the connected vehicle (societal and legal aspects). For this fifth focus, the C3S Chair will work closely with the IMT Chair “Values and Policies of Personal Information” in which Télécom ParisTech already participates.

The C3S Chair is the 12th research and teaching Chair at Télécom ParisTech sponsored by companies. It is the second Chair dealing with cyber security within the IMT and within the Université Paris-Saclay.

