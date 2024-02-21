Complete vehicle engineering from a single source: EDAG and Bosch Engineering agree to project-based collaboration

EDAG Engineering GmbH and Bosch Engineering GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding project-based collaboration in complete vehicle engineering

EDAG Engineering GmbH and Bosch Engineering GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding project-based collaboration in complete vehicle engineering. With this agreement, the companies have declared their intention to offer their competencies jointly to the market in the future in order to complement each other’s expertise in the best way possible. This means that customers will receive seamless, complete vehicle engineering that is tailored to their needs from a single source without having to worry about coordinating the individual engineering areas.

What connects Bosch Engineering and EDAG is their comprehensive experience gained during the implementation of complete vehicle projects. “Ever stricter environmental and sustainability requirements and trends such as the software-defined vehicle lead to increasing complexity in vehicle engineering. By using our mutual synergies, we can work with our customers to bring new vehicles to the road even faster and more cost-effectively in the future,” says Dr. Johannes-Jörg Rüger, president of Bosch Engineering. Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group, explains: “The collective competencies of EDAG and Bosch Engineering will act as accelerators of technological innovations.”

Both companies jointly offer a wide range of electronic system services, such as those related to E/E networks, hardware and software architectures, feature development, and component specifications, as well as derivative development, system integration, testing, and production planning. Therefore, the engineering competence of the two companies covers the entire spectrum of design and engineering services, from predevelopment to distribution of complete vehicles and production facilities. This includes styling, virtual modeling, electronics and software development, prototype construction, hardware testing, and provision of technical services and production methods. Validated simulation methods, digital twins for products and production, and comprehensive expertise in smart factories ensure high quality, security, agility, and flexibility in the development and production process.

The memorandum of understanding of the two companies is based on many years of trusting cooperation, on the basis of which joint projects in complete vehicle engineering for automotive manufacturers have already been successfully completed in the past. This agreement further intensifies this collaboration. The contents and degree of cooperation of Bosch Engineering and EDAG is always focused on the customers’ individual requirements and wishes. “With sustainable strategies and state-of-the-art processes and methods, we create the optimal environment together to manage the complexity of tasks in complete vehicle engineering and smart factory implementation and to enable a successful market launch,” say Cosimo De Carlo and Dr. Johannes-Jörg Rüger.

SOURCE: Bosch