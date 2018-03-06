Citroën C3 sales hit 300,000

Today, at Geneva International Motor Show Citroën press conference, Linda Jackson, Brand CEO, announced that the third generation C3 has sold 300,000 units in less than 18 months since its launch. This remarkable performance underscores the success of Citroën’s product offensive.

Unveiled less than a year and a half ago, in November 2016, the New C3 has already sold 300,000 units. The third generation of Citroën’s versatile city car has been a roaring success,with C3 sales in Europe surging 46% in 2017 as compared to 2016 (vs C3 III + C3 II).

The New Citroën C3, the Citroën best-seller, has become the top growth engine for the company’s sales figures. In 2017, the New C3’s first full year on the market, Citroën achieved its highest volume of sales in Europe in six years, with registration volumes growing at twice the European market rate (PC+LCV).

The New C3’s success goes beyond its performance in sales volume. It is a stunning vehicle with a rich product mix – a truly irresistible purchase:

nearly 45% of orders for the highest trim level (level 3 ‘Shine’),

(level 3 ‘Shine’), over 60% of sales with the two-tone option ,

, over 55% of sales with Airbump ® ,

, nearly 30% of sales with optional interior colour.

The Brand is stepping up the attractiveness of this best-seller, with its limited edition Citroën C3 ‘ELLE’,and a new TV campaign; new episodes will be available in the coming weeks…

