Chris Heiser, Co-Founder and CEO, Renovo confirmed for Connected Car California

Chris Heiser, Co-Founder and CEO, Renovo has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Chris Heiser is the co-founder and CEO of Renovo, leading the company’s development of software platforms to accelerate the innovation and adoption of automated mobility on-demand (AMoD) systems.

In addition to serving as a founding advisor of San Francisco’s Self Racing Cars Series, Chris is a die-hard gearhead with a passion for motorsports, engineering and technology.

He was previously the Director of Product Management at LightSurf – a pioneer of the camera phone – before the company was acquired by Verisign. Heiser graduated from Carnegie Mellon with a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

