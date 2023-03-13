Changes in the SEAT S.A. Board of Directors

Dr. Christian Vollmer, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Board Member for Production and Logistics and Member of the Extended Executive Committee of the Volkswagen Group, appointed to SEAT S.A. Board of Directors

Dr. Christian Vollmer has been appointed as a new member of SEAT S.A. Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Vollmer has been a Board Member of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Production and Logistics since August 1, 2020. Since September 2022 he has also been a member of the Extended Executive Committee of the Volkswagen Group.

Between 2018 and 2020, Vollmer led SEAT S.A.’s production and logistics through a period of digital transformation and managed the company’s three production centers and logistics in Martorell, El Prat de Llobregat (SEAT Components) and Barcelona. He was also at the forefront of driving forward strategies relating to environmental sustainability and the future of mobility. During the global COVID-19 pandemic, Vollmer played a crucial part in overseeing the production of emergency ventilators from the Martorell site to help the Spanish health system and society.

Vollmer joins the Board of Directors sitting alongside Chairman Thomas Schäfer, Daniela Cavallo, Luis Comas Martínez de Tejada, Patrick Andreas Mayer, Dr. Stefan Piëch, Dr. Josep Piqué and Mark Porsche.

SOURCE: SEAT