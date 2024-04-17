Center for Automotive Research and Alliance for Automotive Innovation announce strategic partnership

Strengthens CAR’s ability to produce independent, nonpartisan automotive research and analysis for entire auto industry, policymakers, investors, media and more

The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) and Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced the formation of a new strategic partnership to expand CAR’s award-winning research, data and content arm as well as its signature auto industry event: the CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) in August.

The agreement will leverage the strengths of both organizations to advance automotive industry growth and is effective immediately.

CAR remains independent and will continue its commitment to data-driven, nonpartisan automotive research, focusing on key areas:

Energy and sustainability;

Technology;

Workforce, economics and policy.

The partnership with Alliance for Automotive Innovation will provide CAR with even stronger connections to the auto industry and deeper access to critical information and expertise on policy, regulation and legislation impacting the auto industry while bolstering a long-term pipeline of independent, data-driven research to inform and advise the entire auto industry, policymakers, investors and more.

Alan Amici, president and CEO, Center for Automotive Research said: “This partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is a testament to the value of independent research conducted by CAR and is an exciting step forward. It will allow us to strengthen our connections with automakers, gain a deeper understanding of their priorities, and further elevate our ability to advance the future of the automotive industry.”

Dr. David Cole, CAR Founder and Industry Visionary, said: “When researching the policy, economic, innovation, and customer issues in the automotive industry, we need to work together across boundaries to solve problems and achieve success. The CAR Management Briefing Seminars in the early years started bringing industry together and this collaboration takes it a significant step further.”

John Bozzella, president and CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation said: “Policymakers, regulators, analysts, and journalists crave independent, credible, data-driven research to understand today’s dynamic auto industry – especially as it shifts toward electrified propulsion, automation and connectivity. CAR is already the established leader here – we know because we’re a longtime affiliate member. Our new partnership will support CAR’s essential work on behalf of the entire auto industry in the critical years ahead.”

Save the date:

59th Annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars

ENGAGE, EMBRACE and EMBARK

August 5-8, 2024

Grand Traverse Resort; Traverse City, Michigan

The definitive automotive industry event brings together the brightest minds and boldest ideas to shape the road ahead. High-impact speakers, game-changing topics, and an electrifying atmosphere charged by our powerful legacy of convening stakeholders.

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation