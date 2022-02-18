BWT Alpine F1 Team and data.ai join forces in digital partnership

BWT Alpine F1 Team announces a new digital partnership with data.ai ahead of the team’s involvement in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship

BWT Alpine F1 Team and data.ai are excited to announce that data.ai will be an official partner and digital data partner of the team for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The new partnership will see data.ai showcased on the team’s livery of the A522, its driver overalls as well as select team branding at several races during the 2022 season.

data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence to illuminate digital opportunities. BWT Alpine F1 Team is positioning itself with some of the world’s leading brands and the new partnership with data.ai adds to the team’s 2022 roster and will help enhance its own digital profile.

BWT Alpine F1 Team will reveal its new A522 to the world next week in Paris, before embarking on its second ever Formula 1 campaign at next month’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO:

We are excited to welcome data.ai as the team’s official partner and digital data partner. The digital world is continually growing and as a Formula 1 team it’s important to always be on top of this ever-evolving digital landscape. data.ai is a key leader in data analytics and we are pleased to collaborate with a brand that shares the same values of excellence as Alpine. We’re looking forward to working together over the next few years.

Theodore Krantz, CEO, data.ai:

We are incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with the BWT Alpine F1 team – a legendary and iconic brand. Our shared vision is to level-up performance through data-driven insights and compete at the highest level to drive outstanding results.

SOURCE: Alpine