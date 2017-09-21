BorgWarner’s cabin heater extends driving dange for New EV

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, announced it will be supplying its advanced high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) cabin heating technology for a new electric vehicle (EV) for a globally known EV automaker. BorgWarner’s technology features more efficient use of energy while providing rapid cabin heating.

“We take pride in delivering critically important technology solutions to support our customers’ goals,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions & Thermal Systems. “We are excited to offer a solution that addresses these challenges while providing driver comfort.”

Limited waste heat impedes heating the cabin. Independent of waste heat , BorgWarner’s high-voltage cabin heater warms the air stream coming from the blower, delivering a comfortable and odor-free cabin environment, while saving battery power due to efficient operation. Featuring ceramic PTC components as core elements of the design, the cabin heater self-regulates to ensure high power heating is available in cold temperatures, when it is needed most. As temperatures rise and heating demand decreases, the energy is automatically reduced. The cabin heater offers up to 7 kW of power, provides dual-zone functionality for reduced waste compared with single-zone solutions, and contributes to nearly silent operation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

BorgWarner’s comprehensive product portfolio also includes numerous other leading technologies for HEVs and EVs, such as high-voltage liquid heaters, eBooster® electrically driven compressors, eGearDrive® transmissions and auxiliary thermal coolant pumps. All of these technologies support automakers around the world in designing the clean and efficient vehicles of tomorrow.

