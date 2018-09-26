BMW Motorrad at INTERMOT 2018

Even before the 2018 season draws to a close, BMW Motorrad is already providing a taste of what will come in the following model year at the INTERMOT motorcycle show in Cologne from 3 – 7 October by presenting two motorshow premieres. BMW Motorrad invites all media representatives already at the INTERMOT motorshow on the press day (Tuesday, 2 October 2018), to an exclusive “press brunch” at 11.30 am.

BMW R 1250 GS HP and R 1250 RT, Blueplanet metallic (09/2018)



Two new models and the 2018 model line-up live and up-close.

Every two years BMW Motorrad and over 1,000 companies in the two-wheel business from all over the world come together at the INTERMOT motorcycle show in Cologne to present their products ranging from motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes to 220,000 visitors. BMW Motorrad receives INTERMOT visitors at a stand covering 800 m² and provides an overview of its 2018 model range. The BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 RT, which were presented just a few days before, will celebrate their motorshow premiere in Cologne.

Apart from the current model range and the new products, visitors can also explore the extensive range of accessories as well as the innovative BMW Motorrad rider equipment at the BMW Motorrad stand. BMW Motorrad also has its own stand again at INTERMOT Customized in hall 10. 14 exciting BMW custom bikes are displayed on an area covering 180 m².

Wide-ranging support program.

In addition an exciting and varied program with the motto “Make Life a Ride” awaits visitors. On Friday, 5 October there will also be the Pure&Crafted Campus 66 Special on the Campus Fichtenhain area in Krefeld which revives the spirit of the Pure&Crafted festivals on a smaller scale. As a special event on Saturday morning (6 October), there will be a joint ride-in from the campus to INTERMOT.

There will also be plenty of adrenaline around when the “Sultans of Sprint” launch their 1/8 mile sprint race, which BMW Motorrad will also take part in. And of course the current BMW Motorrad models will also be awaiting test riders on the test ride course.

Intermot Cologne, 3 – 7 October 2018

Opening hours: daily from 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Koelnmesse, hall 6 and hall 10, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Cologne

