BMW Group Plant Leipzig launches series production of second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

Seamless integration into the production process

BMW Group Plant Leipzig is launching series production of the second generation of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Having first reached dealerships almost seven years ago, in the autumn of 2014, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was quick to establish itself in the market. More than 400,000 customers have since opted to buy the premium compact, which combines functional spaciousness with a dynamic drive concept. More than 368,000 of the vehicles concerned were manufactured in Leipzig. The successor of the sporty all-rounder will be made in Leipzig only.

“After the successful debut of the first-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, BMW Group Plant Leipzig is proud to produce its completely redesigned successor,” emphasised Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser. “This vehicle is another opportunity for us to prove our wealth of experience and expertise in the manufacture of front-wheel drives in the BMW production network. The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will also keep our plant running at capacity over the longer term.”

The key characteristics of the latest model generation are its extremely dynamic styling, clear design language and redesigned interior. In addition, the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer takes mild hybrid technology into the compact class for the very first time, along with the latest connectivity features and extended equipment packages.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sets new standards

Making its debut back in 2014, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer caused a revolution in the BMW product portfolio. Not only did it establish the Sports Activity Tourer segment, it was also the first front-wheel drive BMW. With its functional space concept, three-cylinder engines – a first for BMW at the time – and cutting-edge front-wheel drive, the newcomer offered all the dynamism of a BMW and heralded a new era for the brand.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sets standards once again. A pioneer, it paves the way for the forthcoming BMW and MINI models joining the compact segment over the coming years. Aspects such as the enhancements to the drivetrain and cockpit, and the new onboard network – now found in petrol and diesel-powered BMW 2 Series Active Tourer – all set new standards.

Renowned for its extreme flexibility, Plant Leipzig had previously been entrusted with the manufacture of the BMW Group’s first electrified models – the BMW i3 and BMW i8. It is now the plant of choice once again, for the launch of this new vehicle concept. Despite the new requirements, only minor adjustments had to be made to the paintshop and assembly systems, and the only new production area was introduced into the bodyshop.

The second generation of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has now been integrated into production just as seamlessly and will roll off Leipzig’s production lines along with the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Dynamic design and updated interior

In terms of exterior design, the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer now exudes even more sportiness and self-assurance, thanks to its dynamically elongated proportions and the clear, reduced treatment of its surfaces.

Inside, it offers a completely new sense of space. The interior has been fully redesigned, taking its cues from the fully electric technology flagship, the BMW iX. Particularly striking are the BMW Curved Display, the ‘floating’ armrest with its integrated control panel, and the slim instrument panel. Thanks to these features, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is the first non-electric BMW to have the cockpit layout of an electric one.

Another first in the latest BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is the new BMW iDrive, which makes its debut appearance in the premium compact segment. The latest generation of the iDrive control system is based on BMW Operating System 8.

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer designed to accommodate combustion engines as well as electrified drive systems, and just a few months after market launch in summer 2022, two plug-in hybrids will be added to the range.

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is due for market launch in Germany on 26 February 2022.

SOURCE: BMW Group