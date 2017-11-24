Austin Russell, Co-Founder & CEO, Luminar Technologies confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Austin Russell, Co-Founder & CEO, Luminar Technologies has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Austin Russell is an accomplished applied physicist, and founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, Inc. He established the company in 2012 with a vision to develop a new type of LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry.

Austin began his career as an inventor at an early age, writing his first patent by the time he was 12. A year later, his interests became focused on the photonics industry, where he later developed a number of projects – ranging from laser-based wireless power transmission to projected augmented reality systems. Many of his projects required creation of custom 3D mapping sensors. He made an early bet on the application of high performance LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry with the foresight that it would transform the future of transportation.

In 2012, Austin founded Luminar while performing independent research at the Beckman Laser Institute. He was subsequently recruited to Stanford to study in the applied physics department, but dropped out three months later to accept the Thiel Fellowship. Since then, the Luminar team has achieved a number of breakthroughs in LiDAR with the aim of making autonomous vehicles both safe and ubiquitous.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Opening with an industry keynote, the agenda for Autonomous Car Detroit will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

