Audi announces model year 2022 updates with increased standard equipment, driver assistance and personalization options

Audi of America today announced updates to its lineup for the 2022 model year, including full-line pricing, vehicle packaging updates, and new standard and available equipment.

The 2022 model changes emphasize the brand’s growth in the premium segment as a leader in technology innovations and producing quality vehicles. Additionally, by the end of 2021, Audi plans to have more fully electric vehicles on sale in the United States than any other luxury brand. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are expected to be joined by new models including the 2022 Audi e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron.

2022 A4 and A5 model line updates

Following a 13-horsepower performance enhancement across the A4 and A5 model ranges as well as several technology updates, the A4 and A5 enter the 2022 model year with more streamlined packaging. To enhance the sporty appeal for the 201-horsepower A4 40 TFSI model, a Black optic package has now been made available as an option. For 2022, the 261-horsepower A4 45 TFSI now adds the previously optional sport suspension, which lowers the vehicle height by 23mm, as standard equipment, and combines interior trim inlays into various packages to remove standalone inlay options. The 349-horsepower S4 returns in 2022 with standard Carbon atlas inlays.

For 2022, the A5 model line also receives updates to packaging and options, including a new 19-inch all-season tire option. The A5 Cabriolet also get a new available 19-inch wheel design. To further enhance the A5 Sportback 40 TFSI model launched just last year, a Black optic package is now available as an option. In addition, the A5 S line Coupe and Sportback now have sport suspension as standard. To optimize comfort, and amplify sporty sophistication updated seats with leather/Dinamica are now standard with the S line interior package. The A5 models also combine inlay options into packages to eliminate standalone inlay options. The S5 now gets 19-inch wheels standard, as well as Carbon atlas inlays standard.

A Black optic plus package is also now available for the A4 S line and A5 S line, and includes a Black front and rear blade in the bumpers, Matte black grille, Black Audi rings and badges, black mirror caps, a black side sill blade, and painted red brake calipers along with 18-inch (A4), and 19-inch (A4/A5) wheel options.

2022 A6 model line

The 2022 A6 model lines exhibits dynamic Audi technology, and leverages improvements from the 2021 model year, which features even more standard equipment including the increased availability of driver assistance systems focused on comfort throughout the model line. The Premium model gets significant enhancements including a more intuitive and larger 10.1” MMI Navigation screen, the latest generation Virtual cockpit plus, rear side airbags standard, and a standard direct tire pressure monitoring system.

The 2022 A6 45 TFSI, which underlines sportiness and design, and is now available with a Black optic package. A new 20-inch wheel design has been added to the Sport package on the A6 55 TFSI, which carries a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 335 horsepower. Additionally, the A6 allroad leverages the conventional A6 model enhancements including a direct tire pressure monitoring system.

The twin-turbocharged, 444 horsepower S6 now receives rear side airbags and a direct tire pressure monitoring system as standard equipment. Additionally, the S6 now offers a Carbon twill structure inlay as an option, and adds an available new 21-inch wheel to the Black optic package.

2022 A7 model line

The 2022 A7 continues its legacy as the Audi design icon, and leverages enhancements from the 2021 model year that included more standard features. For 2022, the Premium model receives significant enhancements including the next generation Virtual cockpit plus, a larger 10.1” MMI Navigation screen, rear side airbags standard, and a direct tire pressure monitoring system, all standard. Also, a new 21-inch wheel package is available for the 335-horsepower A7 55 TFSI model. The 444-horsepower, twin-turbocharged S7 now offers a direct tire pressure monitoring system, and rear side airbags as standard.

2022 Audi Q3 model line

The second-generation of one of the brand’s best-selling models is further improved for 2022 with newly standard features and newly available technologies. The Q3 40 TFSI quattro model returns with a comprehensive list of newly standard features, which includes the next-generation of infotainment with the MIB 3 system. Additionally, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic and Audi parking system plus are now standard equipment. A newly standard Aluminum Spectrum inlay selection elevates precise craftsmanship of the interior. The available Convenience package offers 8-way power front seats with memory for the driver’s seat, auto-dimming power folding mirrors with memory, and a Homelink garage door opener. To make maneuverability more intuitive, the Topview camera system is now included on the Premium Plus trim. On both Q3 models, the Brown Gray Natural wood inlays becomes an available standalone option on the Premium trim.

2022 Audi Q5 model line

Following an update in 2021, the 2022 Q5 45 TFSI model now moves to a standard S line exterior, which also adds Aluminum front door sill inlays with an illuminated S logo. There is also a new 18-inch wheel design for the Premium trim. Additionally, power steering column adjustment is now standard in the Premium Plus trim for the Q5 45 TFSI and Q5 55 TFSI e models. A new Black optic package is available for Q5 45 TFSI, Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI, and Q5 55 TFSI e, and includes Black exterior trim, and 20-inch wheels with all-season tires. To further amplify the Q5 55 TFSI e sport quotient, the model adds sport seats as standard equipment to further position itself as an SQ5 lite variant. Additionally, it gets a battery upgrade to 17.9 kWh battery (+3.8 kWh). Finally, the performance-oriented SQ5 and SQ5 Sportback adds Carbon atlas inlays as standard.

2022 Audi Q7 model line

For 2022, the Q7 portfolio leverages improvements from 2021 for safety including the addition of rear side airbags as standard, heated, power folding exterior mirrors with memory, Ambient interior lighting package, and also adding direct tire pressure monitoring system as standard on the Q7 45 TFSI and 55 TFSI models. For 2022, the Q7 45 TFSI and 55 TFSI Premium Plus package also receives new standard Driver assistance features including Active lane assist with emergency assist and Adaptive cruise assist with Traffic Jam assist. To elevate the sport quotient of the 2022 Q7 45 TFSI model there is now an available Black optic package.

The 500-horsepower, 2022 SQ7 remains the only performance standard 7-seater in the segment, and returns to the 2022 model year with several package updates. The SQ7 now comes with Adaptive Cruise Assist with Traffic jam assist, and Audi Active lane assist with Emergency assist as standard equipment. Additionally, painted red brake calipers become an available standalone option for the both the Premium Plus and Prestige packages, while also remaining an element of the S Sport package option.

2022 Audi Q8 model line

The brand’s flagship SUV, the 2022 Audi Q8 provides a balance of performance, spaciousness, and design. Leveraging the significant updates from 2021, the 2022 Q8 models receive several package enhancements. In the Premium trim, the Q8 is now standard with 21-inch wheels with low profile all-season tires, a heated, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors with memory, rear side airbags, and a direct tire pressure monitoring system. The Premium Plus model gets Audi Adaptive cruise assist with Traffic jam assist, and Audi Active lane assist with Emergency assist. The Premium Plus also gets enhancements to the available Executive package including Leather package (armrests), front seat ventilation, and rear sunshades for the passenger rear seats. Additionally, the Prestige model now receives an Adaptive air suspension and will also extend the leather package out to the armrests. Available All-wheel steering is also added as a standalone options for the Prestige trim level.

The high performance SQ8 model gets several updates for the 2022 model year. The standard Premium Plus trim level now gets standard driver assistance features, which include Adaptive Cruise Assist with Traffic jam assist and Audi active lane assist with Emergency assist. Additionally, there are new Carbon vector inlays as standard equipment, as well as a direct tire pressure monitoring system. A newly available Executive package includes heated rear seats with sunshades for the rear windows, ventilated front seats with leather package including the armrests, HD matrix-design LED headlights, and also a Contour/Ambient LED lighting plus multicolor package. To support the sporty positioning of the SQ8, a standalone option for painted red brake calipers is also now available, and remains an element of the available S Sport package. To amplify the selection of options, a new SQ8 Carbon optic package includes Carbon mirror housings, door inlays and rear diffuser trim, as well as 22-inch graphite gray wheels and black exterior accents, roof rails and Singleframe grille.

2022 e-tron / e-tron Sportback

The brand’s first fully electric SUV returns for the 2022 model year with significant package changes. The Premium Plus package continues to offer the available Black optic package that now adds a new 21-inch sport wheel design supported by Dynamic orange brake calipers. The Prestige model is now replaced with the new Chronos Edition that includes Chronos gray exterior paint, S-line exterior, Black optic package, Digital Matrix LED headlights, black 21-inch wheels with orange brake calipers, black headliner, Volcano gray ash wood inlays, and rear side airbags.

The brand’s first SUV Sportback, the e-tron Sportback, enters 2022 with several package updates. The Premium trim is now available with the Convenience Plus package, which includes the comprehensive Driver Assistance package, Top view camera system, and the bold Black Optic exterior kit. The Premium Plus package continues to offer the available Black optic package that now adds a new 21-inch sport wheel design that is supported with Dynamic orange brake calipers. The Prestige package now offers a Black optic plus package that includes a new 22-inch sport wheel with the addition of Dynamic orange brake calipers. Also, for the 2022 model year, the potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is still expected to be available to customers for both models.

2022 TT model line

The 2022 TT family has been updated with the addition of a new Bronze selection package for the TTS model line. The package brings a Black optic exterior, which will include Black rings and badges, and black exterior mirror housings. Additionally, 20-inch Bronze wheels, Fine Nappa leather with Copper stitching, Satin Bronze interior elements, a shift boot with copper stitching, and Aluminum Drift Anthracite inlays complete the new Bronze selection package.

SOURCE: Audi of America