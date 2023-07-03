Arrival and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V agreed to terminate business combination agreement

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V and Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement signed April 6, 2023

Arrival intends to redirect its focus towards advancing other opportunities. The Company has engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company’s seamless transition and to pursue alternative avenues that will provide the company with additional liquidity.

TD Cowen’s extensive expertise in financial advisory services and deep industry knowledge, will bolster the Company’s efforts in capitalizing on emerging opportunities and accelerating its progress.

SOURCE: Arrival