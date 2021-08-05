Aptiv reports second quarter 2021 financial results

Aptiv PLC, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported second quarter 2021 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.54 per diluted share. Excluding special items, second quarter earnings totaled $0.60 per diluted share.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights Include:
- U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.8 billion, an increase of 94%
- Revenue increased 85% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures
- U.S. GAAP net income of $147 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.54
- Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $0.60
- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 7.5%
- Adjusted Operating Income margin of 7.9%, Adjusted Operating Income of $301 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $498 million
- Generated $297 million of cash from operations
- Extended Credit Agreement to June 2026; converted to a green facility utilizing the Company’s existing sustainability-linked metrics and commitments
Year-to-Date Financial Highlights Include:
- U.S. GAAP revenue of $7.8 billion, an increase of 51%
- Revenue increased 44% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures
- U.S. GAAP net income of $426 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.57
- Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $1.66
- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 9.1%
- Adjusted Operating Income margin of 9.4%, Adjusted Operating Income of $738 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $1,128 million
- Generated $549 million of cash from operations
“Aptiv’s first half performance, which includes record revenue growth and growth over market, in addition to record new business awards, further validates the strength of our portfolio of market relevant technologies aligned to the safe, green and connected megatrends,” said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. “Our relentless focus on serving customers in this challenging environment is driving incremental volume and market share gains for Aptiv. These higher demand levels are represented in our raised outlook for the year, as we continue to work diligently to mitigate headwinds while the industry strives to meet post-pandemic demand levels. Our unique brain and nervous system capabilities are providing distinct advantages to help customers transition to the electrified, software-defined vehicle of the future, resulting in more content and expansive market opportunities. Moving forward, I am confident that the benefits of our flexible and sustainable business model, our track record of innovation and execution, and our strong balance sheet will continue to create value for all of our stakeholders.”
Second Quarter 2021 Results:
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.8 billion, an increase of 94% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 85% in the second quarter, lapping the impacts of the pandemic-related shutdowns in the prior year period. This reflects growth of 154% in North America, 123% in Europe, 17% in Asia, which includes growth of 2% in China, and 287% in South America, our smallest region.
Year-to-Date 2021 Results:
Full Year 2021 Outlook
The Company’s full year 2021 financial guidance is as follows:
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Full Year 2021
|Net sales
|$16,115 – $16,415
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$2,380 – $2,460
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|14.8% – 15.0%
|Adjusted operating income
|$1,590 – $1,670
|Adjusted operating income margin
|9.9% – 10.2%
|Adjusted net income per share (1)
|$3.63 – $3.87
|Cash flow from operations
|$1,800
|Capital expenditures
|$750
|Adjusted effective tax rate
|12%
(1) The Company’s full year 2021 financial guidance includes approximately $0.80 per diluted share for the anticipated equity losses to be recognized by Aptiv from the performance of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture.
