Antolin and Bongiovi Media & Technology announce a collaboration to redefine automotive audio

The companies have partnered to deliver “next-gen” audio solutions to the automotive industry that enhance in-vehicle experiences through advanced technology and material integration

Antolin, a global provider of interior technology solutions, and Bongiovi Media & Technology, the world leader in advanced audio technologies, have joined forces to provide new, category-defining audio solutions to the transportation industry.

The collaboration combines proprietary hardware, software, artificial intelligence and material innovations that provide in-vehicle, immersive audio experiences for entertainment, safety, and communication.

Beyond next-gen audio, the solutions offer several additional value propositions, including:

Weight reduction compared to traditional sound systems.

Focus on efficiency and sustainability.

High-quality sound experience where every listening position is the “Sweet Spot”.

New functionalities enabled by interior design freedom.

Road noise mitigation and enhanced communication benefits.

Cost-effective.

“Our partnership with Bongiovi Media & Technology marks a significant step forward in automotive audio innovation,” said Javier Villacampa, Head of Innovation & Sustainability at Antolin. “Bongiovi’s unparalleled expertise in custom sound sculpting technologies, combined with our integration and vehicle interiors expertise, allows us to deliver new, innovative solutions, that provide immersive, high-quality audio experiences that reshape in-vehicle entertainment and communication.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Antolin.” said Ron Simmons, Managing Director of BMT. “Their global manufacturing and distribution footprint, along with decades of automotive innovation experience, make them an ideal partner for helping us to provide market-disrupting audio solutions on a global scale. And our companies have been a natural and comfortable cultural fit from day one.”

SOURCE: Antolin