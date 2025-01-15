Anritsu extend spectrum measurement frequency to millimeter-wave band with external mixer from VDI or Eravant

Supporting millimeter-wave band of medical and automotive device evaluations

Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce the release of enhanced software functions for its Signal Analyzers MS2830A/MS2840A/MS2850A. These enhancements enable the analyzers to extend the spectrum measurement frequency range to encompass the millimeter-wave band by connecting VDI or Eravant external mixers.

Millimeter-wave sensing device can detect subtle changes in human body surfaces caused by breathing and heartbeat, as well as identify the position of people and objects. These advancements open up new applications in diverse fields, such as medical care, automotive, and facial-recognition security systems. Anritsu contributes to the development of a safer and more secure society by providing solutions to evaluate millimeter-waveband signals and enhancing of millimeter-wave device quality.

Development Background

The growing demand for sensing technologies using millimeter-wave radar, particularly in the 60 GHz band, has driven advancements in medical applications. This technology is also employed in facial-recognition security systems. Furthermore, automotive radar technology is undergoing advancements with the development of wideband 79 GHz band radar capable of detecting small targets such as pedestrians and bicycles at high resolution.

To accurately evaluate sensors designed for detecting mobile objects and automotive radars using ultra-wideband millimeter-wave signals, simple solutions are required to measure transmission signal characteristics.

Product Features

Anritsu’s mid-range benchtop MS2830A, MS2840A, and MS2850A signal analyzers provide high-performance capabilities and comprehensive options for wireless signal measurements across diverse applications. These models span the RF to microwave/millimeter-wave frequency bands and accommodate narrow- to wide-band signals.

For spectrum, signal, and phase-noise measurements, the measurement frequency range can be extended by installing Anritsu’s External Mixer Connection Function MX284090A. This function supports connection of a recommended external mixer from Eravant or VDI to the signal analyzer’s 1st Local Output port.

● Image-Response-Free Spectrum Measurement up to 7.5 GHz

An image response can occur when measuring with external mixers lacking preselectors to eliminate unwanted signals, causing erroneous reception of signals at different frequencies from the intended signal. Anritsu’s signal analyzers boast industry-leading* intermediate frequencies (IF) of 1.875 GHz (MS2830A) and 1.8755 GHz (MS2840A/MS2850A), facilitating conversion of received high-frequency signals to manageable frequencies for processing. This enables suppression of image-response effects up to 7.5 GHz using Anritsu’s proprietary PS (Preselector Simulation) function, facilitating measurement of hard-to-distinguish variable signals.

*At December 2024

● Simple Measurement Setup

The single coaxial-cable connection between the signal analyzer and recommended external mixers enhances flexibility in positioning the signal analyzer and allows the external mixer to be placed close to the device under test.

The MS2830A offers exceptional cost-effectiveness and is suitable for a broad range of applications, including R&D, manufacturing, and maintenance.

