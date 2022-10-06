AMTE Power agrees production contract with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre for its Ultra High Power cells

AMTE Power, the developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, has signed a contract to manufacture its Ultra High Power cells at UKBIC in Coventry to support the next phase of its commercialisation plans

AMTE Power, the developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, has signed a contract to manufacture its Ultra High Power cells at UKBIC in Coventry to support the next phase of its commercialisation plans.

This is a significant milestone for AMTE Power. Under the agreement the company can request UKBIC to manufacture up to 60,000 of its Ultra High Power cells each year, over an initial term of 24 months. This will enable AMTE Power to deliver its first Ultra High Power cells, in sufficient scale to allow customers to progress through to in-vehicle trials, as the industry transitions away from traditional fuels.

In August 2022, AMTE Power announced good progress in manufacturing trials for the Ultra High Power cell at UKBIC, with cells performing well against the company’s target specification when produced on UKBIC’s commercial scale equipment. In particular, the Ultra High Power cells’ low internal resistance supports exceptional power delivery and very fast charging, with current testing demonstrating a full charge in six minutes.

Ramping up production of the Ultra High Power cells at UKBIC is due to start from January 2023, generating initial revenues for the Company and enabling the business to meet growing demand from within the automotive sector principally for high performance electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). AMTE Power has existing non-binding memoranda of understanding in place with key automotive partners Cosworth, Viritech and MAHLE Powertrain, in addition to development agreements with Sprint Power, Eltrium and BMW.

The use of UKBIC to manufacture cells is a key milestone to upscale production ahead of mass commercialisation plans as AMTE Power progresses towards its first MegaFactory in Dundee, Scotland. This agreement will ensure products can be delivered to customers in advance of the opening of its planned MegaFactory, which is underpinned by the growing pipeline of potential business with opportunities of circa £240 million across the AMTE Power product range.

Commenting on the contract, Kevin Brundish, CEO, AMTE Power, said: “Having already secured significant early interest in our Ultra High Power cell from major automotive partners, this contract will enable us to bring our products to market sooner while we progress our own MegaFactory.

“This new phase in our journey builds on the partnership that we’ve established with UKBIC through cell development. It is testament to the investment that the UK Government has made in this market-leading battery manufacturing and scale-up facility that we are now able to put that development work into practice with the first production contract at UKBIC to get cells into customers’ hands as we power the energy transition.”

Jeff Pratt, Managing Director, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, added: “We’re delighted to be entering into this landmark agreement with AMTE Power to transfer their design into UKBIC and then manufacture their next generation Ultra High Power cells at volume, allowing us to further support the company’s significant commercialisation plans. Advanced battery cells being manufactured at volume in the UK are a vital component of ensuring the UK prospers from the energy transition towards Net Zero. This latest agreement – our biggest to date – is further demonstration of the unique value of UKBIC which, since being opened just over a year ago, is already delivering incredibly successful outcomes for the UK with customers like AMTE.”

Jackie Doyle-Price, Minister for Industry, said: “Batteries are the foundation of the industries of the future, from electric vehicles to renewables, and building a domestic supply chain for them is central to our plans to grow the economy, create jobs and bolster energy security.

“This collaboration between two government-backed partners will see AMTE’s battery production ambitions take the next step, and help the UK seize on the opportunities this technology presents.”

SOURCE: AMTE Power