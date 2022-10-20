All roads lead to Rome: the Lamborghini Urus Performante makes its dynamic debut

The new Urus Performante raises the bar at international launch

The Lamborghini Urus Performante makes its dynamic debut with international media and dealers at Autodromo Vallelunga, Rome. In its home country, the new Performante version of the Urus Super SUV again proved its prowess on tarmac as well as dirt track, having set a new official benchmark even prior to its launch by taking the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs in a time of 10:32:064: 17 seconds ahead of the previous record holder.

The Urus Performante raises the bar in every respect. Delivering increased power of 666 CV, it sets the best weight-to-power reference in its segment with a new lightweight, aerodynamic design, chassis set-up and sporty driving dynamics with specific drive mode calibration, including the new Rally mode dedicated to the Performante version of the Urus. The Urus Performante delivers 850 Nm of torque at just 2,300 rpm, acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 306 km/h.

For the driving premier of the Urus Performante, Automobili Lamborghini returned to the Rome and Vallelunga venues where the original Urus held its dynamic debut in 2018: then, it set the benchmark for a new category of Super SUV, and heralded the delivery worldwide of more than 21,000 Urus over the next four years with over 80% of clients new to the Lamborghini brand. At this month’s dynamic launch of the Urus Performante, participating media and dealers also had their first sight of the recently-announced Urus S: the Super SUV model that replaces the original Urus.

In Vallelunga October 2022, not only could guests compare the improved performance and characteristics of the new Urus Performante on track, but they also drove on a specially-created rally circuit demonstrating the driving fun of the Super SUV and its abilities on loose surfaces. No matter road, track or off-road, in all environments the Urus Performante runs on Pirelli tires: P Zero for 20”, 22” and 23” wheels and a new semi-slick track-oriented P Zero Trofeo R option, developed by Pirelli in collaboration with Lamborghini especially for the characteristics of SUVs.

The Urus Performante also took to the streets and landmarks of Rome for photos and film: starting in the Stadio dei Marmi, where its sixty marble statues pay homage to sporting athleticism. It graced the elegant streets around Palazzo Fendi and, in the Cave di Travertino, the soft quarry surfaces of the most exclusive, pure and desirable marble showcased the Urus’ Performante’s authentic off-road competence.

Finally, the inimitable historic Italian setting of Appia Antica, one of eight ancient routes from the most important regions and ports that converge in Italy’s capital, reminded that on this occasion for the bar-raising Lamborghini Urus Performante Super SUV, ‘all roads lead to Rome’.

SOURCE: Lamborghini