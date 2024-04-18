All-new Mazda CX-80: The new seven-seat Mazda flagship

Comfort, convenience and versatility, crafted in Japan

Today, the all-new, three-row, Mazda CX-80 makes its European debut, with a virtual reveal on https://mzd.tools/VirtualReveal.

Following the launch of the CX-60, the all-new Mazda CX-80 is the second of two new models for Europe from the company’s Large Product group. It is the most spacious car in Mazda’s European line-up and will become the new flagship for Mazda in the region.

In this latest evolution of Mazda’s unique Kodo design approach, the designers have focused on the elegance and purity of a minimalist Japanese aesthetic, which removes all unnecessary elements, achieved through the unique ‘hands-on’ approach of Mazda’s designers and master craftsmen, whose goal is to produce cars that could only have been Crafted in Japan.

At almost five metres long and with a wheelbase of over three metres, the all-new Mazda CX-80 is longer, higher, and has a significantly longer wheelbase than the popular CX-60. In conjunction with two-fold-flat third row seats, the CX-80 will be available with a choice of three second row configurations, including the choice of two separate captain seats combined with either a centre console or a walk through to the third row.

The all-new Mazda CX-80 features technology appropriate for the flagship of Mazda’s European model range and includes three new features: a new Alexa in-car voice control, a new hybrid navigation system combining the advantages of both offline and online services, and a new Trailer Hitch View which uses the centre display and advanced graphics to help position the vehicle relative to a trailer.1

The CX-80 is available with a choice of two powertrains at launch: an e-Skyactiv PHEV, combining a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, offering engaging performance with excellent environmental credentials; and a highly efficient, e-Skyactiv D, in-line six-cylinder diesel unit featuring Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48V mild hybrid system, which delivers outstanding emission and fuel economy performance for the segment.2

The e-Skyactiv PHEV has a total system output of 327 PS/241 kW and 500 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds, has a top speed of 195 km/h, and offers 60 km of all-electric driving. Offering outstanding environmental credentials, it returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 1.6 l/100 km and CO 2 emissions of only 36 g/km. The e-Skyactiv D generates 254 PS, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 219 km/h. WLTP average fuel consumption is 5.7-5.8 l/100 km and CO 2 emissions 148-151 g/km.

Both powerplants are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system. Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) also offers a choice of four drive modes (plus EV mode for the PHEV) as already introduced in the CX-60.

The CX-80’s platform features double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension to ensure high levels of ride comfort, a stable posture and smooth body control. Its rear-biased, permanent all-wheel drive system combines the stability and traction of AWD with the neutral cornering characteristics of a rear-wheel drive set-up. The all-new Mazda CX-80 also has an impressive towing capacity of 2,500 kg.

The CX-80’s comprehensive range of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance systems targets a Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating. New safety features debuting in the CX-80 include, Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) with new Unresponsive Driver Support, Smart Brake Support (SBS) with new Head-on collision mitigation, and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) with new Head-on traffic avoidance assist.

Presales for the all-new Mazda CX-80 will start in May, and the car will be on sale in dealerships from Autumn 2024.

1 Amazon, Alexa, and other related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

2 Energy consumption weighted, combined for Mazda CX-80 e-Skyactiv PHEV: 1.6 l/100 km and 23.9 kWh electricity/100 km; CO 2 emissions weighted, combined: 36 g/km, CO 2 class: B. Combined fuel consumption and CO 2 class with discharged battery: 8.1 l/100 km. CO 2 class: G. (Preliminary Values)*

Energy consumption combined for Mazda CX-80 e-Skyactiv D: 5.7-5.8 l/100 km. CO 2 -emissions combined: 148-151 g/km. CO 2 class: E. (Preliminary Values)*

* PLEASE NOTE: Consumption and emission values in this press release are preliminary. EC-type approval and the Certificate of Conformity with official values are not yet available. Deviations are possible.

SOURCE: Mazda